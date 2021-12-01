Global Biochips/Microarray Markets Report 2021: Impact of Next Generation Sequencing on Microarray Markets for Diagnostics & Drug Discovery - Forecasts to 2025 & 2030

Dec 01, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an analysis of biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications. The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for the estimation of markets.
Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.
Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine
The report provides a current share of each segment: market size in 2020 and projected value for the years 2025 and 2030. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. The share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics.
The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. The impact of next-generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.
Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 94 companies are included along with a listing of 123 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures and 140 references to literature.
Introduction
- Definitions of biochips/microarray
- Terms used for biochips
- Historical aspects of biochip/microarray technology
- Relation of microarrays to other technologies
- Applications of biochips/microarrays
- Advantages of biochips/microarrays
Markets
- Methods for estimation of markets
- Microarray markets
- Market share of microfluidics-based microarrays
- Gene expression microarray markets
- Array CGH markets
- CNV markets
- Markets for RNA splice variants
- Markets for imaging technologies used in biochips/microarrays
- Markets for microarray relevant to miRNA
- Epigenetic markets
- ChIP-Chip
- Markets for protein microarrays
- Role of scientists' attitudes on the evolution of protein microarray markets
- Market share of microarray technology in protein biomarkers
- Geographical distribution of microarray markets
- Currents trends
- Types of arrays used
- Tiling array
- Exon array
- Reaction specifics
- Pre-amplification use
- Reagents from array vendor or other sources
- Dual versus single color array preference
- Oligo versus BAC preference
- Cost per sample or cost per array
- Preference for single versus multiplex sample arrays
- Current and future throughput in samples per week
- Use in niche markets
- Diagnostics
- Drug discovery
- Therapeutics
- Research
- Screening assays versus whole genome aCGH
- Effect of next generation sequencing on microarray markets
- Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets for diagnostics
- Impact of next gen sequencing on microarray markets for drug discovery
- Resequencing
- RNA profiling
- Transcriptome sequencing for mRNA Expression
- Applications of next generation sequencing in basic research
- Mapping and sequencing of structural variation from human genomes
- Identifying protein-coding genes in genomic sequences
- Applications in clinically relevant areas
- Genetic disorders
- Cancer research
- Management of HIV/AIDS
- Customer requirements and unmet needs
- Concluding remarks on microarray markets
- Future of biochip technology for molecular diagnostics
- Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets in the future
- Effect on CNV market
- Effect on RNA profiling
- Screening samples
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Biochip and Microarray Technologies
3. Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays
4. Protein Biochips
5. Nanobiotechnology-based Biochips & Microarrays
6. Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics
7. Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development
8. Biochips for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized
9. Markets
10. Companies
11. References
