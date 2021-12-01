Global Biochips/Microarray Markets Report 2021: Impact of Next Generation Sequencing on Microarray Markets for Diagnostics & Drug Discovery - Forecasts to 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an analysis of biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications. The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for the estimation of markets.

Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.

Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine

The report provides a current share of each segment: market size in 2020 and projected value for the years 2025 and 2030. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. The share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics.

The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. The impact of next-generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.

Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 94 companies are included along with a listing of 123 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures and 140 references to literature.

Introduction

Definitions of biochips/microarray

Terms used for biochips

Historical aspects of biochip/microarray technology

Relation of microarrays to other technologies

Applications of biochips/microarrays

Advantages of biochips/microarrays

Markets

Methods for estimation of markets

Microarray markets

Market share of microfluidics-based microarrays

Gene expression microarray markets

Array CGH markets

CNV markets

Markets for RNA splice variants

Markets for imaging technologies used in biochips/microarrays

Markets for microarray relevant to miRNA

Epigenetic markets

ChIP-Chip

Markets for protein microarrays

Role of scientists' attitudes on the evolution of protein microarray markets

Market share of microarray technology in protein biomarkers

Geographical distribution of microarray markets

Currents trends

Types of arrays used

Tiling array

Exon array

Reaction specifics

Pre-amplification use

Reagents from array vendor or other sources

Dual versus single color array preference

Oligo versus BAC preference

Cost per sample or cost per array

Preference for single versus multiplex sample arrays

Current and future throughput in samples per week

Use in niche markets

Diagnostics

Drug discovery

Therapeutics

Research

Screening assays versus whole genome aCGH

Effect of next generation sequencing on microarray markets

Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets for diagnostics

Impact of next gen sequencing on microarray markets for drug discovery

Resequencing

RNA profiling

Transcriptome sequencing for mRNA Expression

Applications of next generation sequencing in basic research

Mapping and sequencing of structural variation from human genomes

Identifying protein-coding genes in genomic sequences

Applications in clinically relevant areas

Genetic disorders

Cancer research

Management of HIV/AIDS

Customer requirements and unmet needs

Concluding remarks on microarray markets

Future of biochip technology for molecular diagnostics

Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets in the future

Effect on CNV market

Effect on RNA profiling

Screening samples

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Biochip and Microarray Technologies

3. Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays

4. Protein Biochips

5. Nanobiotechnology-based Biochips & Microarrays

6. Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics

7. Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development

8. Biochips for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized

9. Markets

10. Companies

11. References

