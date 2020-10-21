Global Biocides Industry

Global Biocides Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biocides estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Biocides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Personal Care Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

In the global Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Arkema, Inc.
  • Baker Hughes, a GE company
  • BASF Corporation
  • BASF France
  • BASF SE
  • Caldic BV
  • Chemtura Corporation
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Elementis PLC
  • Johnson Matthey PLC
  • Lanxess AG
  • Lanxess Corporation
  • Lonza, Inc.
  • Mid South Chemical Co., Inc.
  • Quat-Chem Ltd.
  • Sanosil AG
  • Stepan Company
  • Troy Corporation
  • Vulcan Materials Co.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biocides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biocides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Biocides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Biocides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Personal Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Personal Care (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Personal Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Wood Preservation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Wood Preservation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Wood Preservation (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Paints & Coatings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biocides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 24: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Biocides Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 27: Canadian Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Japanese Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 30: Biocides Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Biocides Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 33: Chinese Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biocides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Biocides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Biocides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 36: European Biocides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: European Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 38: Biocides Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: European Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 40: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 41: French Biocides Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: French Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Biocides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 44: German Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 45: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Biocides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Italian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: United Kingdom Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Biocides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Biocides Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 54: Spanish Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 57: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 59: Biocides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: Rest of Europe Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 62: Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Biocides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Biocides Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: Australian Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 70: Indian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Biocides Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 72: Indian Biocides Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 74: South Korean Biocides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Biocides Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biocides Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Biocides Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Biocides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 80: Biocides Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: Latin American Biocides Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Biocides Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Latin American Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 86: Biocides Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 87: Argentinean Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 89: Brazilian Biocides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: Brazilian Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Biocides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 92: Mexican Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Biocides Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 96: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 98: Biocides Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 99: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: The Middle East Biocides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Biocides Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 102: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Iranian Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 105: Biocides Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: Biocides Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Israeli Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Biocides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Biocides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Biocides Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Biocides Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 118: African Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 120: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
