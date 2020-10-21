Global Biocides Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biocides estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Biocides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Personal Care Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema, Inc.

Baker Hughes, a GE company

BASF Corporation

BASF France

BASF SE

Caldic BV

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

Elementis PLC

Johnson Matthey PLC

Lanxess AG

Lanxess Corporation

Lonza, Inc.

Mid South Chemical Co., Inc.

Quat-Chem Ltd.

Sanosil AG

Stepan Company

Troy Corporation

Vulcan Materials Co.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biocides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biocides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biocides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biocides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Personal Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Personal Care (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Personal Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wood Preservation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Wood Preservation (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Wood Preservation (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Paints & Coatings (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biocides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Biocides Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Biocides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Biocides Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Biocides Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biocides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Biocides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Biocides Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Biocides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Biocides Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Biocides Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Biocides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: German Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Biocides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Biocides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Biocides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Biocides Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Biocides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Biocides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Biocides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Biocides Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Biocides Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Biocides Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Biocides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Biocides Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biocides Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Biocides Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Biocides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Biocides Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Biocides Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Biocides Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Biocides Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Biocides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Biocides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Biocides Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Biocides Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Biocides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Biocides Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Biocides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Biocides Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Biocides Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Biocides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Biocides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Biocides Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Biocides Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 62

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817593/?utm_source=PRN



