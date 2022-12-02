Global Biocides Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biocides Market by Type (Non-oxidizing Biocide, Oxidizing Biocide), Application (Water Treatment, Household, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biocides market will grow to USD 13.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% from USD 11.0 Billion in 2022. Biocides are chemical substances that are used to kill unwanted organisms and control bacteria or fungi growth. Biocides help to prevent the degradation of product's physical and sensorial properties. These are primarily used in several applications such as water treatment (municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, swimming pools, mining, dairy, poultry & food processing), household & personal care, wood preservation, paints & coatings, and others (leathers & textiles). It is also used in domestic applications such as disinfectants and sanitizers, as well as in industrial applications to prevent fouling in water and oil pipelines.

Oxidizing biocides type is projected to be the second fastest-growing type of biocides market during the forecast period

Oxidizing biocideshave the ability to kill microorganisms through electrochemical process of oxidation. In this process, the biocide gains an electron from bacteria, and thereby destroys the bacteria. Oxidizing biocides are the most effective in system that uses a high volume of water. According to industrial experts, oxidizing biocides are mostly used in the water treatment process because of their lower cost than non-oxidizing biocides.

Household, industrial & institutional cleaning and home care application is estimated to be the second largest application in the biocides market, in terms of value, in 2021

The leading suppliers of biocides are increasingly providing their products to the household, industrial & institutional and home care segment on account of their use in preventing the growth of microbes in cleaning and personal care products. Many players manufacture large portions of biocides based on the metallic salts of the pyrithione molecule. In the personal care industry, meeting the need for biocides is very critical as it requires a higher level of technical expertise on account of it being a regulated industry.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest biocides market, in terms of value, in 2021

Germany is the key market for biocides in the region. The European industrial segment is diversifying, and the complexities are increasing with the changing demand for advanced technologies and products that consume less energy. The environmental regulations are stringent and demand technologies that result in energy savings. The European biocides market is smaller than the North American market on account of stringent regulations such as REACH.

Breakdown of primaries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Antimicrobial Protection in End-use Industries

Stringent Regulatory Environment

Government Focus on Consumption of Clean Water

Restraints

Lengthy and Expensive Registration Process

Environmental Regulations on Toxic Biocides

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Green Biocides

Emerging Applications of Biocidal Products

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

