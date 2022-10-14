Global Biocomposites Markets Report 2023 Featuring Cruz Foam, Ecovative Design, Bcomp, Ecovative, Lingrove,MOGU, Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., OrganoClick, Seevix Material Sciences and Many More

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biocomposites 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biocomposites are generally referred to as composites with either reinforcement or matrix derived from natural sources, or encompassing both (full biocomposites). Biocomposites are produced from naturally-renewable and abundant precursor feedstocks, and possess properties equivalent, on a weight basis, to their synthetic counterparts.

Natural and wood fibers are combined with petrochemical or bio-based polymers to achieve enhanced mechanical and lightweight properties. The most commonly used types of biocomposites are Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC) and Natural Fibre Composites (NFC). Their use is growing due to the need for significant reduction in the consumption of plastic materials.

Profiles of over 150 companies in biocomposites. Companies profiled include Cruz Foam, Ecovative Design LLC, Bcomp Ltd., Ecovative, Lingrove, Inc., MOGU S.r.l., Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., OrganoClick, Seevix Material Sciences Ltd. and many more.

Report includes:

In-depth analysis to August 2022 of the global biocomposites market.

of the global biocomposites market. Global biocomposites market trends and drivers.

Market revenues for biocomposites, by end user market, and by region from 2019 and forecast to 2033.

Market segmentation and applications analysis. Markets covered include packaging, consumer products, automotive, building & construction, electronics, aerospace, sports & leisure equipment.

Advantages of biocomposites over synthetic composites.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Synthetic and bio-based composites

1.2 Wood and natural fiber biocomposites

1.3 Market trends and drivers

1.4 Markets and applications for biocomposites

1.5 Global market demand in millions USD 2019-2033

1.5.1 By market

1.5.2 By region

1.6 Challenges for biocomposites

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS

3.1 Natural Fibers

3.1.1 Plant

3.1.2 Animal

3.1.3 Mineral

3.2 Matrices

3.2.1 Thermoplastics

3.2.2 Thermosets

4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND RESINS

4.1 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

4.1.1 Market analysis

4.1.2 Polyamide biocomposites

4.1.3 Producers and production capacities

4.2 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters

4.2.1 Market analysis

4.2.2 PBAT biocomposites

4.2.3 Producers and production capacities

4.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

4.3.1 Market analysis

4.3.2 Poly(Butylene Succinate) biocomposites

4.3.3 Producers and production capacities

4.4 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.4.1 Market analysis

4.4.2 Bio-Polyethylene biocomposites

4.4.3 Producers and production capacities

4.5 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

4.5.1 Market analysis

4.5.2 Bio-Polyethylene biocomposites

4.5.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.6.1 Market analysis

4.6.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Biocomposites

4.6.3 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

4.6.3.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

4.6.3.2 PLA producers and production capacities

4.7 Lignin

4.7.1 Lignin structure

4.7.2 Types of lignin

4.7.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

4.7.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

4.7.3 Properties

4.7.4 Phenol and phenolic resins

4.7.5 Lignin composites

4.7.6 Automotive

4.8 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.8.1 Market analysis

4.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) biocomposites

4.8.3 Producers

4.9 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.9.1 Market analysis

4.9.2 Cellulose nanocrystals biocomposites

4.9.2.1 Producers

4.10 Cellulose nanofibers

4.10.1 Market analysis

4.10.2 Cellulose nanofibers biocomposites

4.10.2.1 Construction composites

4.10.2.2 Automotive composites

4.10.2.3 Aerospace composites

4.10.3 Producers

4.11 Starch

4.11.1 Thermoplastic starch (TPS) biocomposites

4.11.2 Producers

4.12 Mycelium

4.12.1 Mycelium biocomposites

4.13 Chitosan

4.13.1 Chitosan biocomposites

4.14 Alginate

4.14.1 Alginate biocomposites

4.15 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.15.1 Technology description

4.15.2 Types

4.15.2.1 PHB

4.15.2.2 PHBV

4.15.3 Synthesis and production processes

4.15.4 Market analysis

4.15.5 Commercially available PHAs

4.15.6 Producers and production capacities

4.15.7 PHA biocomposites

5 NATURAL FIBER BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS

5.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

5.2 Advantages of natural fibers

5.3 Chemical Treatment of Natural Fibers

5.4 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

5.4.1 Seed fibers

5.4.1.1 Luffa

5.4.1.2 Banana

5.4.1.3 Bast fibers

5.4.1.4 Hemp

5.4.1.5 Flax

5.4.1.6 Kenaf

5.4.2 Leaf fibers

5.4.2.1 Sisal

5.4.2.2 Abaca

5.4.3 Fruit fibers

5.4.3.1 Coir

5.4.3.2 Pineapple

5.4.4 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

5.4.4.1 Rice fiber

5.4.4.2 Corn

5.4.5 Cane, grasses and reed

5.4.5.1 Switch grass

5.4.5.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

5.4.5.3 Bamboo

5.4.5.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

6 BIOCOMPOSITE MARKETS

6.1 Natural Fiber Composites

6.1.1 Applications

6.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

6.1.2.1 Properties

6.1.2.2 Applications

6.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

6.1.3.1 Automotive

6.1.3.2 Applications

6.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

6.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

6.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

6.1.6.1 Flax

6.1.6.2 Kenaf

6.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

6.2 Packaging

6.2.1 Flexible packaging

6.2.2 Rigid packaging

6.3 Consumer products

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Building & construction

6.6 Electronics

6.7 Aerospace

6.8 Sports and leisure equipment

7 COMPANY PROFILES (156 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgg7qj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets