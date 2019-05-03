Global Biodegradable Stents Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 - R&D Issues, Global Regulatory Scenarios and Commercialization Hurdles
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Stents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews both global and regional markets of the biodegradable stents market according to available types and application areas. The report analyzes the current market status and trends, and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period 2018 to 2023.
The analysis also discusses R&D issues, including global regulatory scenarios and other commercialization hurdles. Additionally, this comprehensive report examines technology developers/manufacturers of biodegradable stents, their product types and geographical product presence (wherever data is available).
The biodegradable stents market is divided into the following types
- Polymer-based.
- Metal-based.
The report differentiates BDS from conventional metallic DES that have a matrix coating of bioresorbable polymer and antiproliferative drug. These devices, which have typical metallic nondegradable stent backbones, are known as bioresorbable polymer DES, bioabsorbable polymer DES or biodegradable polymer DES. Therefore, this report concentrates only on the BDS market for fully bioabsorbable or biodegradable stents.
The applications of the biodegradable stent market that have been analyzed in this report includes
- BDS for vascular disease.
- Coronary BDS.
- Non-coronary vascular BDS.
- BDS for non-vascular disease.
- Ureteral.
- Gastrointestinal.
- Biliary.
- Pancreatic.
- Others.
The report also offers a detailed patent analysis with information on the strategic initiatives of market players within the past five years.
The report specifically excludes stents that are not fully biodegradable and also stents that have bioabsorbable coatings which are not fully bioabsorbable. The report also excludes biomaterial technology/product and equipment providers.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Unmet Needs of Current Metallic DES
- Very Late Stent Thrombosis and Restenosis
- Implications of the Removal of a Permanent Implant
- Technology Background
- Technological Advantages of Biodegradable Stents
- Technological Disadvantages
- BDS Material Platform and Classification
- Polymeric Biodegradable Stents
- Metallic Biodegradable Stents
- Market Regulation
- Key Drivers
- Growing Cardiovascular Intervention Market
- Aging Populations
- Emerging Middle Class
- Increased Health Awareness
- Key Challenges
- Regulatory Issues
- High Cost of Products/Procedure
- Safety Issues
- Visualization of the Scaffold for Implantation
- Scaffold Deliverability
- Scaffold Implantation
- Radial Strength
- Low Ductility
- Market Trends
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application Type
- Biodegradable Vascular Stents (BVS)
- Biodegradable Stents for Coronary Disease
- Biodegradable Stents for Non-coronary Vascular Disease
- BDS for Non-vascular Disease
- Ureteral Stents
- Gastrointestinal Stents
- Bile Duct/Pancreatic Stents
- Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- APAC
- India
- China
- European Union
- ROW
- Brazil
Chapter 6 Patent Review
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Assignee
- Patent Review by Application
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Abbott Vascular Inc.
- Akina Inc.
- Amaranth Medical Inc.
- AMG International Gmbh
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies S.A. (Art)
- Arterius Ltd.
- Biotronik Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardionovum Gmbh
- Elixir Medical Corp.
- Ella-Cs S.R.O.
- Endocor Gmbh
- Hydrustent
- Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Lifetech Scientific Corp.
- Lyra Therapeutics
- Meril Life Sciences
- Micell Technologies Inc.
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Reva Medical Inc.
- S3V Vascular Technologies
- Sahajanand Medical Technologies (Smt)
- Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (Sinomed)
- Stentys S.A.
- Tepha Inc.
- Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp.
- Zorion Medical Inc.
Chapter 8 Appendix
