Global Biodegradable Stents Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 - R&D Issues, Global Regulatory Scenarios and Commercialization Hurdles

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Stents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews both global and regional markets of the biodegradable stents market according to available types and application areas. The report analyzes the current market status and trends, and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period 2018 to 2023.

The analysis also discusses R&D issues, including global regulatory scenarios and other commercialization hurdles. Additionally, this comprehensive report examines technology developers/manufacturers of biodegradable stents, their product types and geographical product presence (wherever data is available).

The biodegradable stents market is divided into the following types

Polymer-based.

Metal-based.

The report differentiates BDS from conventional metallic DES that have a matrix coating of bioresorbable polymer and antiproliferative drug. These devices, which have typical metallic nondegradable stent backbones, are known as bioresorbable polymer DES, bioabsorbable polymer DES or biodegradable polymer DES. Therefore, this report concentrates only on the BDS market for fully bioabsorbable or biodegradable stents.

The applications of the biodegradable stent market that have been analyzed in this report includes

BDS for vascular disease.

Coronary BDS.

Non-coronary vascular BDS.

BDS for non-vascular disease.

Ureteral.

Gastrointestinal.

Biliary.

Pancreatic.

Others.

The report also offers a detailed patent analysis with information on the strategic initiatives of market players within the past five years.

The report specifically excludes stents that are not fully biodegradable and also stents that have bioabsorbable coatings which are not fully bioabsorbable. The report also excludes biomaterial technology/product and equipment providers.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Unmet Needs of Current Metallic DES

Very Late Stent Thrombosis and Restenosis

Implications of the Removal of a Permanent Implant

Technology Background

Technological Advantages of Biodegradable Stents

Technological Disadvantages

BDS Material Platform and Classification

Polymeric Biodegradable Stents

Metallic Biodegradable Stents

Market Regulation

Key Drivers

Growing Cardiovascular Intervention Market

Aging Populations

Emerging Middle Class

Increased Health Awareness

Key Challenges

Regulatory Issues

High Cost of Products/Procedure

Safety Issues

Visualization of the Scaffold for Implantation

Scaffold Deliverability

Scaffold Implantation

Radial Strength

Low Ductility

Market Trends

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application Type

Biodegradable Vascular Stents (BVS)

Biodegradable Stents for Coronary Disease

Biodegradable Stents for Non-coronary Vascular Disease

BDS for Non-vascular Disease

Ureteral Stents

Gastrointestinal Stents

Bile Duct/Pancreatic Stents

Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

APAC

India

China

European Union

ROW

Brazil

Chapter 6 Patent Review

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Assignee

Patent Review by Application

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott Vascular Inc.

Akina Inc.

Amaranth Medical Inc.

AMG International Gmbh

Arterial Remodeling Technologies S.A. (Art)

Arterius Ltd.

Biotronik Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardionovum Gmbh

Elixir Medical Corp.

Ella-Cs S.R.O.

Endocor Gmbh

Hydrustent

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Lifetech Scientific Corp.

Lyra Therapeutics

Meril Life Sciences

Micell Technologies Inc.

Microport Scientific Corp.

Reva Medical Inc.

S3V Vascular Technologies

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (Smt)

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (Sinomed)

Stentys S.A.

Tepha Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp.

Zorion Medical Inc.

Chapter 8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opx0hc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

