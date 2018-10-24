Global Bioenergies to Attend the Goldman Sachs Sustainable Finance Innovation Forum

NEW YORK and EVRY, France, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) a leader in industrial biotechnology developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation, will be attending the Goldman Sachs Sustainable Finance Innovation Forum. The event is being held on November 13, 2018 in New York City.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer of Global Bioenergies, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors surrounding the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or ALGBE@lythampartners.com.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full- scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

