Global Biofertilizer Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
Jul 08, 2019, 19:15 ET
The global biofertilizer market was worth more than US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 14.3% during 2011-2018.
The global biofertilizer market was worth more than US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 14.3% during 2011-2018.
The understanding of environmental hazards of chemical fertilizers, mainly pollution and contamination of the soil and the food chain has pushed the demand of bio-fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Growing health concerns have also urged people to adopt organic foods. As the use of biofertilizers is mandatory in organic farming, the biofertilizer market is experiencing a strong growth all over the world. Another major factor driving the demand of biofertilizers is the increasing implementation of regulatory policies by various governments that favour the use of biofertilizers.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of biofertilizer type. Currently, nitrogen fixing biofertilizers like Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, etc. represent the biggest segment of the global biofertilizer market. Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are followed by phosphate fixing biofertilizers. The report has also mapped the demand of the biofertilizer market across various regions. They include Asia, North America, Europe and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biofertilizer Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Crop
5.7 Market Breakup by Microorganism
5.8 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Research and Development
5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.4 Manufacturing
5.11.5 Marketing
5.11.6 Distribution
5.11.7 End-Use
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Asia Pacific
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Crop
8.1 Cereals and Grains
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
8.3 Fruits and Vegetables
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Microorganism
9.1 Azotobacter
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Azospirillum
9.3 Rhizobium
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
10.1 Seed Treatment
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Soil Treatment
10.3 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Player
12 Biofertilizer Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Novozymes A/S
16.2 National Fertilizers Limited
16.3 Madras Fertilizers Limited
16.4 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
16.5 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
16.6 T.Stanes & Company Limited
16.7 Camson Bio Technologies Limited
16.8 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
16.9 Lallemand Inc.
16.10 Nutramax Laboratories
