Global Biofuel Enzymes Markets Report 2021: Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase, Lipase, Protease, lysomax, FermaSure - Forecast to 2026
Sep 02, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Biofuel Enzymes 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biofuel enzymes market should reach $2.0 billion by 2026 from $1.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The North American biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $498.9 million in 2021 to $762.9 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Asia-Pacific biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $303.1 million in 2021 to $511.3 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
As global energy consumption grows, the need for alternative sources of energy increases. Different feedstocks can be used to create alternative fuel sources using biofuel enzymes. This report examines global biofuel enzyme market characteristics, present and future strategies for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes, such as protease, lysomax, FermaSure and others.
This report highlights classifications, comparisons and use of each enzyme type. A thorough study was conducted on the structure of the biofuel enzyme industry. Biofuel enzymes can be used to create biofuels like biodiesel, bioethanol, green diesel and bioethanol used in the transport, electric power, home use, agriculture, irrigation, chemical and automobile industries.
Report Scope
The study scope includes the major biofuel enzymes that are being used in the commercial production of biofuels. Each biofuel enzyme is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026. The publisher analyzed each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market share.
This report mainly deals with the types of biofuel enzymes and covers the total market for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments. Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed. Influencing factors, including enzyme efficiencies, biofuel demand and supply, research on various enzymes and industry structure, are also discussed. The report examines biofuel enzyme companies and industry alliances, biofuel production, end-user industry and market-driving forces.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for biofuel enzymes, opportunity assessment and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Estimation of market size and market forecast for overall biofuel enzymes global market, and corresponding market share analysis by enzyme type, application, feedstock and geographic region
- Evaluation of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of biofuel enzymes in various global markets
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Emphasis on the new and different types of market regulations enforced by authorities in biofuel enzyme production
- Reviews of new technologies and their uses, along with new patents and their importance
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including AB Enzymes, DuPont, Iogen, Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd., Schaumann BioEnergy and Verenium Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Biofuel Industry Outlook
- Biofuel Types
- Solid Biofuel
- Liquid Biofuel
- Biodiesel
- Gaseous Biofuel
- Classification According to Generations of Biofuel
- First Generation Biofuel
- Second Generation of Biofuel
- Third Generation of Biofuel
- Feedstock for Biofuel
- First-Generation Feedstock
- Second-Generation Feedstock
- Third Generation Feedstock
- Biofuel Feedstocks Around the World
- Top 10 Sources of Biofuel
- Cellulose
- Algal Oil
- Corn
- Soy
- Sugarcane
- Camelina and Jatropha
- Rapeseed
- Methane
- Animal Fat
- Paper Waste
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Biofuels
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- What is an Enzyme?
- Nomenclature and Classification of Enzymes
- Nomenclature
- Classification
- Mode of Action
- Lock and Key Model
- Induced Fit Model
- Enzyme Specificity
- Factors Affecting the Performance of Enzymes
- Enzyme Sources
- Production of Enzymes
- Steps in Production of Enzymes
- Role of Enzymes in Biofuel Production
- Thermostable and Immobilized Enzymes in Biofuel
- Common Enzymes in Production of Biofuel
- Amylase in Biofuel
- Xylanase in Biofuel
- Factors Affecting the Biofuel Enzyme Market
- Environmental Concerns
- Cost of Fossil Fuels versus Cost of Biofuel
- Technologies for Boosting Production of Biofuel
- Challenges for Enzymatic Biofuel
Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects of Biofuel Production
- Overview of Global Regulations for Biofuel Production
- EPA's Role in the Sustainable Growth of Biofuels
Chapter 6 Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes
- Introduction
- Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Feedstock
- Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Application
- Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Type
- Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Enzyme Type
- Enzymes: Key Components in Biofuel Production
- Amylase
- Cellulase
- Xylanase
- Lipase
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Feedstock
- Starch as a Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Sugar as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Vegetable Oils as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Animal Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Waste Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Algae as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Bioethanol Production
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Biodiesel Production
- Increasing Demand for Diesel Substitutes
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Biomethane Production
- Biomethane for NGV Powertrains
- Green Diesel
- Biofuels in Aviation
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Biolubricant Production
- Overview
- Other Applications
Chapter 10 North American Market for Biofuel Enzymes
- U.S.
- Biofuel Production Trend Analysis
- Market Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Canada
- Biofuel Production Trend Analysis
- Market Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 11 European Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 13 Rest of the World Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
- Amylase
- Cellulase
- Xylanase
- Lipase
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- AB Enzymes Gmbh
- C-Lecta Gmbh
- Codexis Inc.
- Danisco A/S
- Dupont
- Dyadic International
- Enzyme Development Corp.
- Enzyme Solutions Inc.
- Enzyme Supplies Ltd.
- Iogen Corp.
- Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.
- Maps Enzymes Ltd.
- Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd.
- Novozymes A/S
- Royal Dsm Nv
- Schaumann Bioenergy
- Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.
- Transbiodiesel Ltd.
- Verenium Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbuk0f
