Global Biofuels Market Growth Analysis in Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biofuels market is poised to grow by USD 23.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the biofuels market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy.
The biofuels market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising need for cleaner fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the biofuels market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biofuels market covers the following areas:
Biofuels Market Sizing
Biofuels Market Forecast
Biofuels Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALTEN Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy UK Ltd.
- BIOX Corp.
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- RB FUELS
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Global Advanced Biofuel Market - Global advanced biofuel market is segmented by type (cellulosic ethanol, biodiesel, biobutanol, BioDME, and others) and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).
Global Biodiesel Market - Global biodiesel market is segmented by type (vegetable oil, animal fats, and others), application (transport fuel, power generation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ethanol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTEN Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy UK Ltd.
- BIOX Corp.
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- RB FUELS
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
