Global Biogas Plants Industry

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biogas Plants in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 87companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 2G Energy AG
- Air Liquide
- Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH
- CDGE GmbH
- DMT Environmental Technology BV
- DVO, Inc.
BIOGAS PLANTS MCP-6
A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas
Table 1: Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market
Table 2: Worldwide Renewable Electric Power Capacity (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Current and Future Analysis
Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth Opportunities
Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on Regional Specifications
Table 3: Select Food Waste Digesters Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
Table 4: Targets for Bio-Power from Biogas for Select Countries
Gaseous Fuels - The Future
Table 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Biogas Upgrading Plants by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors
Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer
Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector
Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure
Market Drivers & Trends
Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver
Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market
Table 6: Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Emission Volume for Electricity & Heat, Industry, Residential, Transport, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Emission Volume for Asia, Europe, US, The Middle East, Africa, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Renewable Technologies Gains Critical Mass
Table 9: Global Renewable Energy Supply by Source (2017): Percentage Volume Share of Liquid Biofuels, Solid Biofuels, Biogases, Geothermal, Solar, Wind, Hydro and Municipal Waste (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Applications of Biogas
Surging Energy Consumption & Search for Clean Energy - An Opportunity to Tap for Biogas
Table 10: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Estimated Global Demand for Primary Energy and Electricity for the Years 2015-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Energy Demand (2040P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Energy Source (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
Table 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transportation Industry Shows Interest in Biogas
Table 15: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles in Thousands for Years 2015- 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Role of Public Sector
Investment Opportunities in Biogas Sector
Biogas Plant Equipment Market to Prosper
Market Challenges & Issues
Market Barriers
Cost Competition from Traditional Energy Sources
Carbon Capture
Rising Concerns Over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects
Lack of Tax Breaks Hindering Research on Coal-Bed Methane
3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
US Scientists Develop Bio-Gasification Process from Abandoned Coal Mines and Coal Waste
DSM Develops Axiase™ 100 Enzyme for Enhanced Usage of Cereal- based Fiber Substrates in Biogas Production
DSM Develops MethaPlus® L100 Enzyme Additive for Improving Efficiency of Biogas Plants
MT-Energie Formulates Demand Oriented and Flexible Power Production Concept
Biogas Plant in Tongeren Uses a Novel Feedstock Pretreatment Method
HomeBiogas Develops Self-Assembled Biogas System in US Market
The Oberlauterbach Biomethane Plant in Germany Makes Use of Hop Silage
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deploys Biodigester I, the Dry Anaerobic Digestion-Biogas Plant
WiseSoil Creates a Revolutionary Technology for Enhancing Efficiency of Biogas Plant
Japan Installs a New Fermenter-Agitator
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Composition of Biogas
Benefits & Uses
Biogas Feedstock
Major Categories of Biogas Sources
Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)
Biogas Production from Select Food Waste Feedstock (in Cubic meters)
Table 16: Approximate Estimated Biogas and Methane Yields for Select Feedstocks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Agricultural Residues As Feedstock
Types of Agricultural Residues
Forestry Residues/Waste
Forestry Residue
Types of Forestry Residue
Wet Agricultural Wastes
Animal Waste
Poultry Litter
Landfills & Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
Energy Crops or Bioenergy Crops
Production of Biogas
Anaerobic Digestion
Anaerobic Digestion Processes
Types of Anaerobic Digesters
By-Products of Anaerobic Digestion
Landfill Gas
5. BIOGAS PLANTS
Introduction
Historical Evolution of Biogas Plant
Working of Industrial Biogas Plant
Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas
Biogas Plant Equipment/Components
Advantages of Biogas Energy Generation
Advantages of Biomethane as a Vehicle Fuel
Challenges in Biogas Upgrading & Use as Vehicle Fuel
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
2G Energy AG (Germany)
Air Liquide (France)
Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH (Germany)
DGE GmbH (Germany)
DMT Environmental Technology BV (The Netherlands)
DVO, Inc. (USA)
EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)
Gasum Oy (Finland)
Greenlane Biogas (UK)
Guild Associates, Inc. (USA)
RCM Digesters, Inc. (USA)
Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)
Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany)
UTS Biogastechnik GmbH (Germany)
Xebec Adsorption USA, Inc. (USA)
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Biogen Acquires Tamar Energy
Biogen Takes Over Millerhill Anaerobic Digestion Facility
Scandinavian Biogas Inks Cooperation Agreement with Mönsterås Biogas
HoSt Enters into a Joint Venture with CPCEP Bio-Energy
Gasum Delivers Biogas to Meat Processing Company Lihajaloste Korpela
The Punjab Government Inks MoU with Indian Oil Corporation
Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables Launches Pilot Renewable Gas Project
Gasum Snaps Up Swedish Biogas International
Weltec Biopower Enters into a Contract with Estancias del Lago
Sebigas UAC Bags Contract to Construct a Biogas Plant in Udon
The Government of Belarus Inks a Framework Agreement with EBRD
Xebec Adsorption Supplies Three Pressure Swing Adsorption Units to France
Future Biogas Inks New Management and Operating Services Agreement with Vulcan Renewables
NGF Nature Energy and BioenergySyd Sign Cooperation Agreement
Audi Seals a Pact with Nature Energy
Coltrade and Ahidra Commences Agro-Biogas Plant in Spain
Xergi to Deliver Largest Biogas Plant to Arla Foods
Schmack Biogas Secures Contract to Build Biomethane Plant in France
John Nurminen Foundation to Fund Wastewater Treatment for a Biogas Plant
DuPont Industrial Biosciences Introduces DuPont™ OPTIMASH® AD-300
Greenlane Biogas Unveils 'Kauri' Biogas Upgrading System
WELTEC BIOPOWER Designs a Quick Test to Identify Inhibitors in Biogas Substrates
Nordmethan Takes Over Falkenhagen Biogas Plant
Blue Sphere to Acquire Biogas Plant from Agrilandia Societa Agricola
StormFisher Environmental Acquires London Energy Garden Anaerobic Digester
Clearfleau to Launch Cheese Production Residues AD Plant
GE Inks MoU with Cenergi
Wärtsilä to Deliver Largest Biogas Liquefaction Plant in Norway
GE Power to Construct Biogas Cogeneration Plant in Brazil
Iveco and Consorzio Italiano Biogas Inks Collaborative Agreement
Dong Energy to Construct New Biogas Plant in the UK
Greenlane Biogas Bags Contract from Orgaworld Canada
ZIK Pelagonija JSC Bitola Opens Biogas-Fuelled Power Plant
Trumi Energi Indonesiaku and EnviTec Biogas Sign Cooperation Agreement
Foresight Group Invests to Construct AD Plant in Northern Ireland
SNV Nicaragua Introduces First Medium-Scale Biogas Plant
Fulcrum Forays into the UK Renewables Market
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Biomass for Power Generation
Table 20: The US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Power Generation Capacity from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Oil, Renewable Energy, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation Applications
Untapped Potential for RNG in the US
Attractiveness of RNG
Regulatory Support
Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth
Key Opportunities and Challenges
Market Outlook
Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry
Policy Challenges across Different Sectors
Dairy-Nutrient-Management
Digestate Market
Challenges in the Area of Obtaining Finance for Projects
Technological Challenges Due to Low-NOx Engine Emissions
Challenges Arising from Expiration of Investment Tax Credits and Power-Purchase Agreements
Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters
Opportunities for Biogas Projects in the United States
Outlook for the Biogas Sector in the United States
Table 21: The US Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Biogas Opportunities Roadmap
Regulatory Overview
California Leads in Offering Grants for Digester Projects
Other Major Projects
Projects in the Midwest
Projects in the Southeast
Projects in the Northeast
Missouri Project to Support Efforts towards Biogas Production
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: The US Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Renewable Energy Gains Traction
Table 24: Renewable Energy Generation in Canada by Renewable Resource (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biogas, Biomass, Large Hydroelectric, Small Hydroelectric, Solar Photovoltaic, and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Canadian Biogas Energy Generation Potential Value by Source (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Agriculture, Landfill Gas, SSO Commercial, SSO Residential, and Wastewater (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian Biogas Capacity by Province (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 29: Japanese Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Legislative Support for Biomass Sector
Table 30: Japanese Electricity Production (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown by Source Type for Coal, LNG, Nuclear, Oil and Renewables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Japanese Renewable Electricity Production (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown by Source Type for Biomass, Geothermal, Hydro, PV and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biogas Plant Being Built to Augment Power Supply in a Japanese City
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe Finding Ways for Cleaner Energy Mix
Table 34: Number of Existing, New and Total Number of Biogas Plants in Europe: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Breakdown of Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Country: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biogas Electricity Generation to Post Strong Growth over Next Decade
Table 36: Existing, New and Total Installed Electric Capacity in the Biogas Sector in Europe: 2010-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Renewable Electricity Generation in EU28 by Type of Renewables (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biomass & Waste, Geothermal Energy, Hydropower, Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Promising European Biogas Sector
Table 38: Breakdown of Number of Biomethane AD Plants in Europe by Country: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Biogas Projects in Europe
Systemic
Biogas Action
Biosurf
Support Mechanisms Bolster Renewables Market
Forestry Residue Aids EU Countries to Achieve Kyoto Protocol Targets
Emissions Trading Scheme
Key Statistics
Table 39: Renewable Energy Consumption in EU28 by Type of Renewable Energy (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biomass & Waste, Geothermal Energy, Hydropower, Solar Energy, and Wind Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Source Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Agriculture, Landfill, Sewage and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Biomethane Production Capacity in the EU28: 2011-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions in EU28: 2006-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Biogas Plants to Witness Substantial Gains in France
Table 46: Biogas Plants Market in France by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Electricity Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Biogas Production in France by Category (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Feedstock and Energy Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
France Goes Full Stream on Biogas
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: French Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Germany Poised to Remain at the Forefront of Biogas Energy Production
Table 50: German Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Biogas Plants in Germany by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Electricity Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: German Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization for Electricity, Heat and Vehicle Fuel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: German Biogas Plants and Installed Capacity by Province (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
German Regulatory Framework for Biogas Injection
Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)
Biomass Ordinance (BiomasseV)
Renewable Energies Heat Act (EEWärmeG)
Gas Network Access Ordinance (GasNZV)
"DVGW" Worksheets
Biofuel Quota Ordinance (BiokraftQuG)
Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance (Biokraft-NachV)
The German Biogas Register
Key Statistics
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Analyzed with Electricity Installed Capacity in MW for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German Historic Review for Biogas Analyzed with Electricity Installed Capacity in MW for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: German Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Italy - The Second Largest Biogas Plants Market in Europe
Table 58: Italian Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Italian Biogas Sector - An Overview
Anaerobic Digestion Plants in Italy
Globe Artichoke to Play a Vital Role as Feedstock in Italian Biogas Sector
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Table 61: The UK Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants, and Installed Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: The UK Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Austria
Table 64: Austrian Biogas Plants Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Plants and Energy Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Table 65: Danish Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization for Electricity and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Danish Biogas Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Production for Agriculture, Industrial, Landfills, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Finland
Table 67: Finland Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Produced for Agriculture, Co-digestion, Industrial Wastewater, Landfills, Municipal Wastewater and Reactor Installations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Latvia
Norway
Huge Investments to Develop Renewable Energy
Romania
Sweden
Table 68: Swedish Biogas Market by Category (2016): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Electricity, Flaring, Heat, Industry, and Upgraded Biogas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sweden Plans to Have Transport Fleet Run on Biogas
Table 69: Swedish Biogas Plants Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Biogas Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Switzerland
Table 70: Swiss Biogas Plants Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Biogas Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Netherlands
Table 71: The Netherlands Biogas Market by Source Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Electricity Production and Heat Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 China
A.Market Analysis
Table 74: Chinese Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Biogas Market at Crossroads
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Chinese Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 India
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 77: Indian Renewable Electric Power Capacity (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power, Wind Power and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biogas Touches 5% of Total LPG Consumption
The Road Ahead
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Indian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Table 80: Number of Biogas Plants and Total Installed Capacity in Australia: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Australian Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for CHP, Electricity, Flare and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Australian Biogas Market (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Agricultural, Biowaste, Industrial, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brazil
Table 83: Brazilian Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share of Gas Production for Agriculture, Biowaste, Industrial, Landfills, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Brazilian Biogas Plants Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Electricity and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cambodia
UNIDO Launches Ambitious Project to Promote Commercial Biogas Plants
Mexico
Mexico Working on Turning Organic Waste of Central de Abasto into Biogas
New Zealand
South Africa
South Korea
Table 85: South Korean Biogas Plant Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: South Korean Biogas Plant Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization (includes corresponding Gaph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of World Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94) The United States (16) Canada (5) Europe (66) - France (2) - Germany (31) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Latin America (2) Africa (1)
