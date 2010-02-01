Global Biogas Plants Industry

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biogas Plants in US$ Million.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 87companies including many key and niche players such as:



- 2G Energy AG



- Air Liquide



- Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH



- CDGE GmbH



- DMT Environmental Technology BV



- DVO, Inc.







BIOGAS PLANTS MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas



Table 1: Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market



Table 2: Worldwide Renewable Electric Power Capacity (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Current and Future Analysis



Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth Opportunities



Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on Regional Specifications



Table 3: Select Food Waste Digesters Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Outlook



Table 4: Targets for Bio-Power from Biogas for Select Countries



Gaseous Fuels - The Future



Table 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Biogas Upgrading Plants by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors



Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer



Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector



Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure



Market Drivers & Trends



Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver



Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market



Table 6: Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Emission Volume for Electricity & Heat, Industry, Residential, Transport, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Emission Volume for Asia, Europe, US, The Middle East, Africa, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region



Renewable Technologies Gains Critical Mass



Table 9: Global Renewable Energy Supply by Source (2017): Percentage Volume Share of Liquid Biofuels, Solid Biofuels, Biogases, Geothermal, Solar, Wind, Hydro and Municipal Waste (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Expanding Applications of Biogas



Surging Energy Consumption & Search for Clean Energy - An Opportunity to Tap for Biogas



Table 10: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: Estimated Global Demand for Primary Energy and Electricity for the Years 2015-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Global Energy Demand (2040P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Energy Source (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth



Table 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Transportation Industry Shows Interest in Biogas



Table 15: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles in Thousands for Years 2015- 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Role of Public Sector



Investment Opportunities in Biogas Sector



Biogas Plant Equipment Market to Prosper



Market Challenges & Issues



Market Barriers



Cost Competition from Traditional Energy Sources



Carbon Capture



Rising Concerns Over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects



Lack of Tax Breaks Hindering Research on Coal-Bed Methane







3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS







US Scientists Develop Bio-Gasification Process from Abandoned Coal Mines and Coal Waste



DSM Develops Axiase™ 100 Enzyme for Enhanced Usage of Cereal- based Fiber Substrates in Biogas Production



DSM Develops MethaPlus® L100 Enzyme Additive for Improving Efficiency of Biogas Plants



MT-Energie Formulates Demand Oriented and Flexible Power Production Concept



Biogas Plant in Tongeren Uses a Novel Feedstock Pretreatment Method



HomeBiogas Develops Self-Assembled Biogas System in US Market



The Oberlauterbach Biomethane Plant in Germany Makes Use of Hop Silage



University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deploys Biodigester I, the Dry Anaerobic Digestion-Biogas Plant



WiseSoil Creates a Revolutionary Technology for Enhancing Efficiency of Biogas Plant



Japan Installs a New Fermenter-Agitator







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Introduction



Composition of Biogas



Benefits & Uses



Biogas Feedstock



Major Categories of Biogas Sources



Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)



Biogas Production from Select Food Waste Feedstock (in Cubic meters)



Table 16: Approximate Estimated Biogas and Methane Yields for Select Feedstocks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Agricultural Residues As Feedstock



Types of Agricultural Residues



Forestry Residues/Waste



Forestry Residue



Types of Forestry Residue



Wet Agricultural Wastes



Animal Waste



Poultry Litter



Landfills & Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)



Energy Crops or Bioenergy Crops



Production of Biogas



Anaerobic Digestion



Anaerobic Digestion Processes



Types of Anaerobic Digesters



By-Products of Anaerobic Digestion



Landfill Gas







5. BIOGAS PLANTS







Introduction



Historical Evolution of Biogas Plant



Working of Industrial Biogas Plant



Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas



Biogas Plant Equipment/Components



Advantages of Biogas Energy Generation



Advantages of Biomethane as a Vehicle Fuel



Challenges in Biogas Upgrading & Use as Vehicle Fuel







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



2G Energy AG (Germany)



Air Liquide (France)



Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH (Germany)



DGE GmbH (Germany)



DMT Environmental Technology BV (The Netherlands)



DVO, Inc. (USA)



EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)



Gasum Oy (Finland)



Greenlane Biogas (UK)



Guild Associates, Inc. (USA)



RCM Digesters, Inc. (USA)



Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)



Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany)



UTS Biogastechnik GmbH (Germany)



Xebec Adsorption USA, Inc. (USA)



6.2 Recent Industry Activity



Biogen Acquires Tamar Energy



Biogen Takes Over Millerhill Anaerobic Digestion Facility



Scandinavian Biogas Inks Cooperation Agreement with Mönsterås Biogas



HoSt Enters into a Joint Venture with CPCEP Bio-Energy



Gasum Delivers Biogas to Meat Processing Company Lihajaloste Korpela



The Punjab Government Inks MoU with Indian Oil Corporation



Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables Launches Pilot Renewable Gas Project



Gasum Snaps Up Swedish Biogas International



Weltec Biopower Enters into a Contract with Estancias del Lago



Sebigas UAC Bags Contract to Construct a Biogas Plant in Udon



The Government of Belarus Inks a Framework Agreement with EBRD



Xebec Adsorption Supplies Three Pressure Swing Adsorption Units to France



Future Biogas Inks New Management and Operating Services Agreement with Vulcan Renewables



NGF Nature Energy and BioenergySyd Sign Cooperation Agreement



Audi Seals a Pact with Nature Energy



Coltrade and Ahidra Commences Agro-Biogas Plant in Spain



Xergi to Deliver Largest Biogas Plant to Arla Foods



Schmack Biogas Secures Contract to Build Biomethane Plant in France



John Nurminen Foundation to Fund Wastewater Treatment for a Biogas Plant



DuPont Industrial Biosciences Introduces DuPont™ OPTIMASH® AD-300



Greenlane Biogas Unveils 'Kauri' Biogas Upgrading System



WELTEC BIOPOWER Designs a Quick Test to Identify Inhibitors in Biogas Substrates



Nordmethan Takes Over Falkenhagen Biogas Plant



Blue Sphere to Acquire Biogas Plant from Agrilandia Societa Agricola



StormFisher Environmental Acquires London Energy Garden Anaerobic Digester



Clearfleau to Launch Cheese Production Residues AD Plant



GE Inks MoU with Cenergi



Wärtsilä to Deliver Largest Biogas Liquefaction Plant in Norway



GE Power to Construct Biogas Cogeneration Plant in Brazil



Iveco and Consorzio Italiano Biogas Inks Collaborative Agreement



Dong Energy to Construct New Biogas Plant in the UK



Greenlane Biogas Bags Contract from Orgaworld Canada



ZIK Pelagonija JSC Bitola Opens Biogas-Fuelled Power Plant



Trumi Energi Indonesiaku and EnviTec Biogas Sign Cooperation Agreement



Foresight Group Invests to Construct AD Plant in Northern Ireland



SNV Nicaragua Introduces First Medium-Scale Biogas Plant



Fulcrum Forays into the UK Renewables Market







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World Historic Review for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Biomass for Power Generation



Table 20: The US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Power Generation Capacity from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Oil, Renewable Energy, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation Applications



Untapped Potential for RNG in the US



Attractiveness of RNG



Regulatory Support



Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth



Key Opportunities and Challenges



Market Outlook



Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry



Policy Challenges across Different Sectors



Dairy-Nutrient-Management



Digestate Market



Challenges in the Area of Obtaining Finance for Projects



Technological Challenges Due to Low-NOx Engine Emissions



Challenges Arising from Expiration of Investment Tax Credits and Power-Purchase Agreements



Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters



Opportunities for Biogas Projects in the United States



Outlook for the Biogas Sector in the United States



Table 21: The US Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The Biogas Opportunities Roadmap



Regulatory Overview



California Leads in Offering Grants for Digester Projects



Other Major Projects



Projects in the Midwest



Projects in the Southeast



Projects in the Northeast



Missouri Project to Support Efforts towards Biogas Production



B.Market Analytics



Table 22: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: The US Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Renewable Energy Gains Traction



Table 24: Renewable Energy Generation in Canada by Renewable Resource (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biogas, Biomass, Large Hydroelectric, Small Hydroelectric, Solar Photovoltaic, and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: Canadian Biogas Energy Generation Potential Value by Source (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Agriculture, Landfill Gas, SSO Commercial, SSO Residential, and Wastewater (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Canadian Biogas Capacity by Province (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: Canadian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Table 29: Japanese Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Legislative Support for Biomass Sector



Table 30: Japanese Electricity Production (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown by Source Type for Coal, LNG, Nuclear, Oil and Renewables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: Japanese Renewable Electricity Production (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown by Source Type for Biomass, Geothermal, Hydro, PV and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Biogas Plant Being Built to Augment Power Supply in a Japanese City



B.Market Analytics



Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Europe Finding Ways for Cleaner Energy Mix



Table 34: Number of Existing, New and Total Number of Biogas Plants in Europe: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: Breakdown of Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Country: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Biogas Electricity Generation to Post Strong Growth over Next Decade



Table 36: Existing, New and Total Installed Electric Capacity in the Biogas Sector in Europe: 2010-2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: Renewable Electricity Generation in EU28 by Type of Renewables (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biomass & Waste, Geothermal Energy, Hydropower, Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



A Promising European Biogas Sector



Table 38: Breakdown of Number of Biomethane AD Plants in Europe by Country: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Select Biogas Projects in Europe



Systemic



Biogas Action



Biosurf



Support Mechanisms Bolster Renewables Market



Forestry Residue Aids EU Countries to Achieve Kyoto Protocol Targets



Emissions Trading Scheme



Key Statistics



Table 39: Renewable Energy Consumption in EU28 by Type of Renewable Energy (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Biomass & Waste, Geothermal Energy, Hydropower, Solar Energy, and Wind Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Source Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Agriculture, Landfill, Sewage and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: Biomethane Production Capacity in the EU28: 2011-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions in EU28: 2006-2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: European Historic Review for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Biogas Plants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 France



A.Market Analysis



Biogas Plants to Witness Substantial Gains in France



Table 46: Biogas Plants Market in France by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Electricity Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: Biogas Production in France by Category (2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Feedstock and Energy Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



France Goes Full Stream on Biogas



B.Market Analytics



Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: French Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 Germany



A.Market Analysis



Germany Poised to Remain at the Forefront of Biogas Energy Production



Table 50: German Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Biogas Plants in Germany by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Electricity Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: German Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization for Electricity, Heat and Vehicle Fuel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: German Biogas Plants and Installed Capacity by Province (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



German Regulatory Framework for Biogas Injection



Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)



Biomass Ordinance (BiomasseV)



Renewable Energies Heat Act (EEWärmeG)



Gas Network Access Ordinance (GasNZV)



"DVGW" Worksheets



Biofuel Quota Ordinance (BiokraftQuG)



Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance (Biokraft-NachV)



The German Biogas Register



Key Statistics



Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Analyzed with Electricity Installed Capacity in MW for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: German Historic Review for Biogas Analyzed with Electricity Installed Capacity in MW for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: German Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 Italy



A.Market Analysis



Italy - The Second Largest Biogas Plants Market in Europe



Table 58: Italian Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Italian Biogas Sector - An Overview



Anaerobic Digestion Plants in Italy



Globe Artichoke to Play a Vital Role as Feedstock in Italian Biogas Sector



B.Market Analytics



Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Table 61: The UK Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants, and Installed Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 62: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: The UK Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Austria



Table 64: Austrian Biogas Plants Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Plants and Energy Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Croatia



Czech Republic



Denmark



Table 65: Danish Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization for Electricity and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Danish Biogas Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Production for Agriculture, Industrial, Landfills, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Finland



Table 67: Finland Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Produced for Agriculture, Co-digestion, Industrial Wastewater, Landfills, Municipal Wastewater and Reactor Installations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Latvia



Norway



Huge Investments to Develop Renewable Energy



Romania



Sweden



Table 68: Swedish Biogas Market by Category (2016): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Electricity, Flaring, Heat, Industry, and Upgraded Biogas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Sweden Plans to Have Transport Fleet Run on Biogas



Table 69: Swedish Biogas Plants Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Biogas Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Switzerland



Table 70: Swiss Biogas Plants Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Biogas Production by Plant Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The Netherlands



Table 71: The Netherlands Biogas Market by Source Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Electricity Production and Heat Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 China



A.Market Analysis



Table 74: Chinese Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Chinese Biogas Market at Crossroads



B.Market Analytics



Table 75: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: Chinese Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 India



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Table 77: Indian Renewable Electric Power Capacity (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Technology for Bio-Power, Hydropower, Solar PV, Wind Power, Wind Power and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Biogas Touches 5% of Total LPG Consumption



The Road Ahead



B.Market Analytics



Table 78: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: Indian Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Focus on Select Regional Markets



Australia



Table 80: Number of Biogas Plants and Total Installed Capacity in Australia: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Australian Biogas Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for CHP, Electricity, Flare and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: Australian Biogas Market (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Agricultural, Biowaste, Industrial, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Brazil



Table 83: Brazilian Biogas Plants Market by Plant Type (2017): Percentage Share of Gas Production for Agriculture, Biowaste, Industrial, Landfills, and Sewage Sludge (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Brazilian Biogas Plants Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share of Biogas Utilization for Electricity and Heat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Cambodia



UNIDO Launches Ambitious Project to Promote Commercial Biogas Plants



Mexico



Mexico Working on Turning Organic Waste of Central de Abasto into Biogas



New Zealand



South Africa



South Korea



Table 85: South Korean Biogas Plant Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Plants and Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 86: South Korean Biogas Plant Market by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biogas Utilization (includes corresponding Gaph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Rest of World Historic Review for Biogas Plants Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94) The United States (16) Canada (5) Europe (66) - France (2) - Germany (31) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Latin America (2) Africa (1)



