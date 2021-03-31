Global Biogas Plants Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biogas Plants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biogas Plants is projected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

The severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic in areas with high level of air pollution has prompted the researcher community to explore the direct link between severity of the infection and air quality. Various scientists have indicated a perceived association between spread of the virus along with fatality rates and air pollution. Poor air quality adversely affects human health and leaves people susceptible to various infectious diseases including COVID-19.

In 2020, medical conditions associated with air pollution are estimated to claim around 7 million lives globally. Air pollution is a key contributor to various medical conditions including heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, respiratory infections and lung cancer. The impact of pollution on human health and the immune system makes can be hold responsible for severe COVID-19 symptoms experienced by a large number of people living in polluted areas.

For instance, Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, is one of the most polluted cities globally. In addition, a significant fraction of fatalities related to COVID-19 in Italy have been registered in areas with poor air quality. Moreover, the COVID-19 virus is carried by polluted air as it can stick to PM10 or PM25 particles to remain airborne for a long time. The fact indicates that areas with high concentration of particulate matter hold high risk of virus transmission.



These perceptions point towards effective measures to implement green options, including biogas, for reducing carbon emissions and air pollution levels. The production and utility of biogas, mainly bio-methane, improves air quality. Biogas presents an eco-friendly substitute to fossil fuels for generating heat and electricity, and supporting transportation.

Bio-methane presents an effective option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, which holds positive implications for human health. Cities and countries that have embraced clean air policies such as the use of biogas as transportation fuel are expected to witness less mortality, paving way for effective strategies to promote these sustainable options.

The wake of COVID-19 pandemic has provided countries with the unique opportunity for rebuilding on low-carbon, sustainability agendas for dealing with rising concerns over climate change. The scenario has prompted regions to shift away from fossil fuels towards green technologies, with Europe leading the pack in these endeavors.

The drive is likely to benefit sustainable options including wind, solar and hydrogen along with biogas that offers more than energy and holds potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 12% by the year 2030. The anaerobic digestion process intended to produce biogas involves treatment of organic waste that otherwise emits hazardous emissions in landfills. The approach converts the waste into green gas that can be exploited for transport, heat and power.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor Interest

COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas

Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production

Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas

Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market

Biogas: A Prelude

Benefits & Uses

Biogas Feedstock

Biogas Plants: A Brief Review

Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas

Biogas Plant Equipment/Components

Market Outlook

Major Regional Markets

Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers

Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China

Policy Support Favor Growth

Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional Specifications

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption

Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver

Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth

Investments Drive Momentum

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas

Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock

Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

CHP: An Expanding Market

Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production

Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas Production Process

