Global Bioherbicides Market 2017-2018 & 2026: Adoption of Organic Farming Practices and Growing Demand for Food Safety & Quality

Global Bioherbicides market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for environmental friendly herbicides, low R&D costs, adoption of organic farming practices and growing demand for food safety & quality are circumstances that influenced the market growth. However, less availability and low Shelf Life of Bioherbicides are hindering the market growth.

Bioherbicides are applied in an effort to overcome disease restraints by regularly dispersing an abundant supply of virulent inoculums onto a susceptible weed population. Bioherbicide research directed towards tropical weeds has only recently commenced with active programs but Biological control is usually limited to one or a few closely related species and as such cannot now be considered as an alternative to broad range chemical herbicides, but should be considered as a complementary strategy in integrated weed management systems.

Based on mode of application, foliar segment has estimated to grow in the market during the forecast period. The foliar segment is rising continuously owing to constant technological advancements along with growing economies. The middle-class income also improved the demand of organic products which in turn is boosting the demand and is expected to increase in the future, mostly in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

By geography, North America market anticipated growing high owing to government support towards sustainability, health safety and growing demand for organic and pure food is likely to drive expansion of the market in the region. It is likely to expand further on account of consumer awareness about health and environmental issues that are likely to play a vital role in driving the market in the US and Canada.

