Global Bioinformatics Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioinformatics estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Knowledge Management Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR to reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bioinformatics Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Bioinformatics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Bioinformatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Bioinformatics Services Segment Corners a 24.8% Share in 2020

In the global Bioinformatics Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 456-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

ID Business Solutions Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Instem plc

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation

Life Technologies

Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Strand Life Sciences

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Segment

Bioinformatics - Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D

Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and

in Personalized Healthcare

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bioinformatics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction

Data Management Tools Grow in Demand

Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution

Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics

Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics

New Applications Brighten Opportunities

Challenges Faced

Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis

Solutions Rampant

Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations

Competition



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bioinformatics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bioinformatics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bioinformatics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Knowledge Management Tools (Product & Service) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Knowledge Management Tools (Product & Service)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Knowledge Management Tools (Product & Service) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Bioinformatics Platforms (Product & Service) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Bioinformatics Platforms (Product & Service) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Bioinformatics Platforms (Product & Service) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Bioinformatics Services (Product & Service)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Bioinformatics Services (Product & Service) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Bioinformatics Services (Product & Service) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medical Biotechnology (Sector) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Medical Biotechnology (Sector) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Medical Biotechnology (Sector) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Academics (Sector) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Academics (Sector) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Academics (Sector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Animal Biotechnology (Sector) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Animal Biotechnology (Sector) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Animal Biotechnology (Sector) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Agricultural Biotechnology (Sector) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Agricultural Biotechnology (Sector) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Agricultural Biotechnology (Sector) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Environmental Biotechnology (Sector) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Environmental Biotechnology (Sector) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Environmental Biotechnology (Sector) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Forensic Biotechnology (Sector) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Forensic Biotechnology (Sector) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Forensic Biotechnology (Sector) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Sectors (Sector) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Other Sectors (Sector) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Other Sectors (Sector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Genomics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Genomics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Genomics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Chemoinformatics & Drug Design (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Chemoinformatics & Drug Design (Application) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Chemoinformatics & Drug Design (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Proteomics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Proteomics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Proteomics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Transcriptomics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Transcriptomics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Transcriptomics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Metabolomics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Metabolomics (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Metabolomics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bioinformatics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: United States Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Bioinformatics Market in the United States by Product

& Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Bioinformatics Market in the United States by Sector:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Bioinformatics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Bioinformatics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canadian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Canadian Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Bioinformatics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: Canadian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Bioinformatics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Canadian Bioinformatics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Bioinformatics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Market for Bioinformatics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Bioinformatics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Bioinformatics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Bioinformatics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioinformatics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Japanese Bioinformatics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Bioinformatics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Bioinformatics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Bioinformatics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Bioinformatics Market by Sector: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Chinese Demand for Bioinformatics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Bioinformatics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bioinformatics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 88: European Bioinformatics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Bioinformatics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Bioinformatics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 92: Bioinformatics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 95: Bioinformatics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Bioinformatics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Bioinformatics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: European Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: Bioinformatics Market in France by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: French Bioinformatics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Bioinformatics Market in France by Sector: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Bioinformatics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Bioinformatics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: French Bioinformatics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Bioinformatics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 111: German Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Bioinformatics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Bioinformatics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Bioinformatics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Bioinformatics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 118: Italian Bioinformatics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Italian Bioinformatics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Bioinformatics Market by Sector: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Italian Demand for Bioinformatics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Bioinformatics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Bioinformatics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product &

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Bioinformatics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: United Kingdom Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Bioinformatics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Bioinformatics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioinformatics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: United Kingdom Bioinformatics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Bioinformatics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 136: Spanish Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Spanish Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 138: Bioinformatics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Spanish Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Spanish Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 141: Bioinformatics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Spanish Bioinformatics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Bioinformatics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 144: Spanish Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 145: Russian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Bioinformatics Market in Russia by Product &

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Russian Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Russian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Bioinformatics Market in Russia by Sector:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 150: Russian Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Russian Bioinformatics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Bioinformatics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 154: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 155: Bioinformatics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 158: Bioinformatics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Bioinformatics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Europe Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Bioinformatics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Bioinformatics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Bioinformatics Market in Asia-Pacific by Sector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Bioinformatics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 173: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 175: Bioinformatics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 177: Australian Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Bioinformatics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Australian Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 180: Australian Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Bioinformatics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Australian Bioinformatics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Bioinformatics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 184: Indian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Indian Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Bioinformatics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Indian Bioinformatics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Indian Bioinformatics Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Bioinformatics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Indian Bioinformatics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Bioinformatics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 192: Indian Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 193: Bioinformatics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 195: Bioinformatics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Bioinformatics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 198: Bioinformatics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Bioinformatics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: South Korean Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Bioinformatics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bioinformatics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Bioinformatics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share

Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bioinformatics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Bioinformatics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Share

Analysis by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bioinformatics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Bioinformatics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 211: Latin American Bioinformatics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 212: Bioinformatics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Bioinformatics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Latin American Bioinformatics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Bioinformatics Market by Product &

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Latin American Bioinformatics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Bioinformatics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American Bioinformatics Market by Sector:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 220: Latin American Demand for Bioinformatics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Bioinformatics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Latin American Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 223: Argentinean Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 224: Bioinformatics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Argentinean Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Argentinean Bioinformatics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 227: Bioinformatics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 228: Argentinean Bioinformatics Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Argentinean Bioinformatics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 230: Bioinformatics Market in Argentina: Summarization of



