Global Bioinformatics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023 - Key players are Ayasdi, SciGenom Labs, TeselaGen, Hybrigenics, Agilent Technologies, and DNAnexus
The bioinformatics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.15% to reach a market size of US$21.229 billion in 2023, increasing from US$7.805 billion in 2017.
Bioinformatics is the application of information technology to the study of living things, usually at the molecular level. It involves the use of computers to collect, organize and use biological information to answer questions in fields like evolutionary biology. With biomedical research becoming data-intensive, bioinformatics is gaining traction. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in bioinformatics in research and healthcare sector.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are Ayasdi, Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, TeselaGen, Hybrigenics, Agilent Technologies, and DNAnexus among others.
Segmentation:
The bioinformatics market has been segmented as follows:
By type of Biological data:
- DNA
- RNA
- Protein
- Gene Expression Profiles
- Chromosomal Mapping
- Others
By application:
- Drug Discovery
- Personal and Preventive Medicine
- Crop Improvement and Insect Resistance
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings Of The Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. Bioinformatics Market Forecast By The Type Of Biological Data (US$ Billion)
6. Bioinformatics Market Forecast By Application (US$ Billion)
7. Bioinformatics Market Forecast By Geography (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Ayasdi, Inc.
- SciGenome Labs Pvt. Ltd
- TeselaGen
- Hybrigenics
- Era7 Information Technologies
- Lumenogix
- Agilent Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- DNAnexus
