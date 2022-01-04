Global Biological Implants Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Mode of Administration, Application and Region

Jan 04, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Implants Market Research Report by Product, Mode of Administration, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biological Implants Market size was estimated at USD 19.01 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 22.98 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.17% reaching USD 60.21 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biological Implants Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biological Implants Market, including Allergan Plc, Alphatec Spine, Inc, Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH, Baxter International, Inc., BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, BioTissue, Conmed, CryoLife, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, IOP Ophthalmic Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LifeCell corporation, Maxigen Biotech, Inc., Medtronic, MiMedx Group, Inc., NuVasive, Inc, Organogenesis, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc, Stryker Corporation, and Vericel Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biological Implants Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biological Implants Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biological Implants Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biological Implants Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biological Implants Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biological Implants Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biological Implants Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Significant advancement in precise implant surgical procedures
5.2.2. Increasing aging population coupled with instances of diseases such as orthopedic and spinal disorders
5.2.3. Rising awareness of cosmetic implants
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High production cost
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Technological innovations such as 3D printing and laser technology
5.4.2. Advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Scant reimbursement issues and high cost of the product
6. Biological Implants Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Allografts
6.3. Autografts
6.4. Xenografts
7. Biological Implants Market, by Mode of Administration
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Injectable
7.3. Surgical
8. Biological Implants Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cardiovascular Implants
8.3. Orthopedic Implants
8.4. Soft Tissue Implants
9. Americas Biological Implants Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Biological Implants Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biological Implants Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Allergan Plc
13.2. Alphatec Spine, Inc.
13.3. Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH
13.4. Baxter International, Inc.
13.5. BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG
13.6. BioTissue
13.7. Conmed
13.8. CryoLife
13.9. Edward LifeSciences Corporation
13.10. Integra LifeSciences Corporation
13.11. IOP Ophthalmic Products, Inc.
13.12. Johnson & Johnson
13.13. LifeCell corporation
13.14. Maxigen Biotech, Inc.
13.15. Medtronic
13.16. MiMedx Group, Inc.
13.17. NuVasive, Inc.
13.18. Organogenesis, Inc.
13.19. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
13.20. RTI Surgical, Inc.
13.21. Stryker Corporation
13.22. Vericel Corporation
14. Appendix
