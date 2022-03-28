Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Profiles Analysis Report 2022: Strategic Partnerships to Facilitate the Transition from CDMO to CRDMO

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (bio-CDMO) market, including emerging trends, growth opportunities, and profiles of leading bio-CDMOs and their business model evolution.

The growth of next-generation biologics and personalized therapies and the emergence of small and midsize biotechnology companies drive bio-CDMOs toward becoming end-to-end integrated service providers for better customer value creation. Next-generation biologics require outsourcing in the early stages of development.

With limited or no in-house bioprocess development capacity for new modalities, big pharmaceutical firms and small and emerging biotechnology companies seek outsourcing for these services. To support the outsourcing demand, bio-CDMOs expand to provide contract research services, leading to their adoption of the CRDMO model: contract research, development, and manufacturing.



Company profiles included in this research service offer a brief overview of the bio-CDMO's value proposition and strategic analysis. The report also emphasizes key strategic collaborations and expansion plans across the biopharmaceutical market.

Recent expansion activities in the market reflect the increasing role of bio-CDMOs as a strategic partner in developing new modalities. Bio-CDMOs build capacity and capability to support modalities such as cell and gene therapy and mRNA.

The biopharmaceutical market is skewed toward these modalities following the success of mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Research Highlights

Role of bio-CDMOs in COVID-19 vaccine scale-up

Key trends shaping the bio-CDMO industry

In-house versus outsourcing manufacturing capacity of biologics

Key themes driving collaborations/expansions

Recent notable acquisitions and capacity expansions by leading bio-CDMOs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Biologics CDMO (Bio-CDMO) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Trends Shaping the Bio-CDMO Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Role of Bio-CDMOs in COVID-19 Vaccine Scale-Up

Key Manufacturing Partnerships with Bio-CDMOs for Approved COVID-19 Vaccines-United States

Key Manufacturing Partnerships with Bio-CDMOs for Approved COVID-19 Vaccines-Europe

In-House versus Outsourcing Manufacturing Trends

Key Themes Driving Bio-CDMO Collaborations/Expansions

Recent Notable Acquisitions

Capacity Expansion Plans-Tier I Companies

Capacity Expansion Plans-Tier II/III Companies

Capacity Expansion Plans-Specialized CDMOs and Other Companies

Transition from CDMO to CRDMO

3. Company Profile-Lonza

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

3. Company Profile-Samsung Biologics

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

4. Company Profile-Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellenceT

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

5. Company Profile-Thermo Fisher Scientific

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

6. Company Profile-WuXi Biologics

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profile-Catalent

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profile-AGC Biologics

Business Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

9. Company Profile-WuXi AppTec

Business Overview

Revenue and Technology Overview

Value Proposition

Strategic Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships to Facilitate the Transition from CDMO to CRDMO

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Manufacturing Capacity for pDNA

Growth Opportunity 3 - Small-scale Agility to Support Specific CGT Needs of Emerging Biopharma Companies

