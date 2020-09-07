Global Biolubricants Industry
Global Biolubricants Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $738.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$738.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$813.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Other Base Oil Types Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Other Base Oil Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$528.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$703.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$520.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 410-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BP Plc
- Cargill Inc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Eurol B.V.
- FUCHS PETROLUB SE
- HollyFrontier Corporation
- Millers Oils Ltd.
- NuPro Industries Corporation
- PANOLIN International, Inc.
- Renewable Lubricants™, Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Total S.A.
- Valvoline Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biolubricants: A Cleaner and Sustainable Alternative to
Petroleum Based Lubes
Biolubricants Score over Petroleum Based and Synthetic Lubricants
Environmental Fears Drive Biolubricants
Recent Market Activity
Biodegradability - the USP of Biolubricants
Huge Installed Base of Legacy Systems a Hindering Factor for
Biolubricants
The Performance vs. Cost Conundrum
OEMs Stick to Tried and Tested Products
Market Success to Depend on Leveraging Complex Set of Factors
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Outlook
By Volume
By Value
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biolubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BP Plc (UK)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
Chevron Corporation (USA)
Emery Oleochemicals Group (Malaysia)
Eurol B.V. (The Netherlands)
ExxonMobil Corporation (USA)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE (Germany)
HollyFrontier Corporation (USA)
Millers Oils Ltd. (UK)
Falcon Lubricants Ltd. (UK)
NuPro Industries Corporation (USA)
Panolin AG (Switzerland)
Renewable Lubricants?, Inc. (USA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)
Total S.A. (France)
Valvoline Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly
Products: A Strong Growth Driver
Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market
Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable
Hydraulic Oils Demand
Stringent Emission Control Regulations Support Growth
LEV III and Tier 3 Standards - Game Changers for Emission Control
EU Tightens the Noose for Emissions
Statistical Overview of Emissions
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars
Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by
ULSD Fuel
Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing
Augurs Well for Market Growth
Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants
Favorable Trends in the Industrial Machinery Sector Strengthens
Market Prospects
Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for
the Market
Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils
Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery
Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth
Untapped Market Potential for Biolubricants in Ports and Harbors
Biolubricants to Become the Preferred Choice in Hydraulic Systems
Mobile Hydraulics Open Up New Opportunities for Biolubricants
Developing Economies: Hotspots for Growth
Aluminum Rolling Operations Prefer Biolubricants
Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants
Growing Market for Metalworking Fluids
Transformer Oils Expected to Witness Growth
Higher Performance and Cost Advantages Benefit Demand for Soy-
based Lubricants
Palm Oil Emerges as a New Source for Biolubricants
Sunflower Oil Offers Environment Friendly Biolubricants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biolubricants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biolubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biolubricants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Greases (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Greases (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Greases (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Gear Oils (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Gear Oils (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Gear Oils (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biolubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Biolubricants Market in the United States by Base Oil
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base
Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Biolubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Biolubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Biolubricants Market by Base Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Biolubricants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Biolubricants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biolubricants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Biolubricants Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Biolubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Biolubricants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Biolubricants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Biolubricants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Biolubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Biolubricants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Biolubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Biolubricants Market in France by Base Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Biolubricants Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Biolubricants Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Biolubricants Market by Base Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Biolubricants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Biolubricants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Biolubricants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Biolubricants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market Share Analysis
by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base
Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Biolubricants Market in Russia by Base Oil Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 141: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 152: Biolubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Biolubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Base Oil
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base
Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Biolubricants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Biolubricants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Biolubricants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biolubricants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base
Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share
Analysis by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Biolubricants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 200: Biolubricants Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Biolubricants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Biolubricants Market by Base Oil
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Biolubricants in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Biolubricants Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Biolubricants in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Biolubricants Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Biolubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Biolubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Biolubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Biolubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 218: Biolubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Biolubricants Market in Brazil by Base Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 226: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 237: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 243: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 246: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 248: Biolubricants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Biolubricants Historic Market by
