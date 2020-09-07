Global Biolubricants Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442600/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $738.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$738.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$813.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Other Base Oil Types Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Other Base Oil Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$528.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$703.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$520.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 410-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BP Plc

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Eurol B.V.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

HollyFrontier Corporation

Millers Oils Ltd.

NuPro Industries Corporation

PANOLIN International, Inc.

Renewable Lubricants™, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Total S.A.

Valvoline Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442600/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biolubricants: A Cleaner and Sustainable Alternative to

Petroleum Based Lubes

Biolubricants Score over Petroleum Based and Synthetic Lubricants

Environmental Fears Drive Biolubricants

Recent Market Activity

Biodegradability - the USP of Biolubricants

Huge Installed Base of Legacy Systems a Hindering Factor for

Biolubricants

The Performance vs. Cost Conundrum

OEMs Stick to Tried and Tested Products

Market Success to Depend on Leveraging Complex Set of Factors

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Outlook

By Volume

By Value

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biolubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BP Plc (UK)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Chevron Corporation (USA)

Emery Oleochemicals Group (Malaysia)

Eurol B.V. (The Netherlands)

ExxonMobil Corporation (USA)

FUCHS PETROLUB SE (Germany)

HollyFrontier Corporation (USA)

Millers Oils Ltd. (UK)

Falcon Lubricants Ltd. (UK)

NuPro Industries Corporation (USA)

Panolin AG (Switzerland)

Renewable Lubricants?, Inc. (USA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)

Total S.A. (France)

Valvoline Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly

Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market

Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable

Hydraulic Oils Demand

Stringent Emission Control Regulations Support Growth

LEV III and Tier 3 Standards - Game Changers for Emission Control

EU Tightens the Noose for Emissions

Statistical Overview of Emissions

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview

Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars

Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by

ULSD Fuel

Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing

Augurs Well for Market Growth

Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants

Favorable Trends in the Industrial Machinery Sector Strengthens

Market Prospects

Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for

the Market

Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils

Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Untapped Market Potential for Biolubricants in Ports and Harbors

Biolubricants to Become the Preferred Choice in Hydraulic Systems

Mobile Hydraulics Open Up New Opportunities for Biolubricants

Developing Economies: Hotspots for Growth

Aluminum Rolling Operations Prefer Biolubricants

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants

Growing Market for Metalworking Fluids

Transformer Oils Expected to Witness Growth

Higher Performance and Cost Advantages Benefit Demand for Soy-

based Lubricants

Palm Oil Emerges as a New Source for Biolubricants

Sunflower Oil Offers Environment Friendly Biolubricants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biolubricants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biolubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biolubricants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Vegetable Oils (Base Oil Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Animal Fats (Base Oil Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Base Oil Types (Base Oil Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Greases (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Greases (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Greases (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Gear Oils (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Gear Oils (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Gear Oils (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chainsaw Oils (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Two-Cycle Engine Oils (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Consumer Automobile (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Commercial Transport (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biolubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Biolubricants Market in the United States by Base Oil

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base

Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Biolubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Biolubricants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Biolubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Biolubricants Market by Base Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Biolubricants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Biolubricants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biolubricants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Biolubricants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Biolubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Biolubricants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Biolubricants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Biolubricants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Biolubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Biolubricants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Biolubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Biolubricants Market in France by Base Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Biolubricants Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Biolubricants Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Biolubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Biolubricants Market by Base Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Biolubricants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Biolubricants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Biolubricants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Biolubricants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market Share Analysis

by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Biolubricants Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base

Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Spanish Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Biolubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Biolubricants Market in Russia by Base Oil Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Biolubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 141: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Biolubricants Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Biolubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Biolubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Base Oil

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Biolubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Biolubricants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Biolubricants Historic Market Review by Base

Oil Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Biolubricants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Biolubricants Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Indian Biolubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Biolubricants Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Biolubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biolubricants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base

Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market Share

Analysis by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biolubricants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biolubricants Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Biolubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Biolubricants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 200: Biolubricants Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Biolubricants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Biolubricants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Biolubricants Market by Base Oil

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Biolubricants in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Biolubricants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Biolubricants in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Biolubricants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: Biolubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Biolubricants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Biolubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Biolubricants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Biolubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Biolubricants Market in Brazil by Base Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 226: Biolubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Biolubricants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Biolubricants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Biolubricants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown by Base

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 234: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Biolubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Biolubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Biolubricants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Biolubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 243: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Biolubricants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Biolubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 246: Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 248: Biolubricants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Biolubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Base Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Biolubricants Historic Market by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442600/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

