Global Biomarkers Technologies and Markets 2018-2023 by Segment, Therapeutic Area, Type, Region, Developments & Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Current and projected biomarker market forecasts for the forecast period 2018 to 2023 are discussed. Products approved in the last three years by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and products expected to be approved within the forecast period are projected. Due to the timing of this report, 2018 figures are estimated except where actual results have been reported.



This report includes an analysis of the leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide biomarkers market. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development are analyzed to define specific product strategies that were employed.



This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standard of care. Detailed profiles of the current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within forecast period, are discussed.



In this report, market size and forecasts by segment, type, therapeutic area and geography from 2018 through 2023 have been provided. The study is arranged to offer an overview of the biomarkers market accompanied by product, company, geographic region or country. Virtually the entire globe is covered to include prevalent data for each disease subsegment.



The report encompasses the use of major types of biomarkers for clinical and research applications. In addition, major applications that are being commercialized and developed by a wide range of companies, especially for drug discovery and development processes, are also considered. The application of biomarkers in the field of diagnostics and therapeutics for major indications such as cancer, immunological disorders, neurological disorders and others are also discussed.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Regulatory Dynamics, Intellectual Property and Ethical Considerations

Biomarker Laboratory Regulatory Summary

Definition of An IVD Companion Diagnostic

Regulatory Processes for New Technologies

Ensuring Safety and Effectiveness of Health Technologies

Review in The Developing World

Assay Development and Validation in Drug Diagnostic Co-development

Selection of Patients and Controls

Role of the Food and Drug Administration

FDA Guidelines for Biomarker Applications

European Medicines Agency

Regulatory Impact on Drug Safety

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment

Market Breakdown

Genomic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Imaging Biomarkers

Bioinformatics Related Biomarkers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Introduction

Market Breakdown

Oncology

Cardiology Biomarkers

Neurology

Immunology Biomarkers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Market Breakdown

Disease-related Biomarkers

Drug-related Biomarkers

Molecular Biomarkers

Surrogate Biomarkers

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Regional Analysis

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Major Players and Market Structure Analysis

Key Developments

Drug Pipeline Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi-Aventis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.

Bayer Group

Bg Medicine

Biosystems International

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Caprion Proteomics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Epigenomics Ag

Genedata Ag

Genenews Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bh2f4d/global_biomarkers?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

