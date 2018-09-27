Global Biomarkers Technologies and Markets 2018-2023 by Segment, Therapeutic Area, Type, Region, Developments & Company Profiles
The "Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Current and projected biomarker market forecasts for the forecast period 2018 to 2023 are discussed. Products approved in the last three years by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and products expected to be approved within the forecast period are projected. Due to the timing of this report, 2018 figures are estimated except where actual results have been reported.
This report includes an analysis of the leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide biomarkers market. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development are analyzed to define specific product strategies that were employed.
This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standard of care. Detailed profiles of the current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within forecast period, are discussed.
In this report, market size and forecasts by segment, type, therapeutic area and geography from 2018 through 2023 have been provided. The study is arranged to offer an overview of the biomarkers market accompanied by product, company, geographic region or country. Virtually the entire globe is covered to include prevalent data for each disease subsegment.
The report encompasses the use of major types of biomarkers for clinical and research applications. In addition, major applications that are being commercialized and developed by a wide range of companies, especially for drug discovery and development processes, are also considered. The application of biomarkers in the field of diagnostics and therapeutics for major indications such as cancer, immunological disorders, neurological disorders and others are also discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Regulatory Dynamics, Intellectual Property and Ethical Considerations
- Biomarker Laboratory Regulatory Summary
- Definition of An IVD Companion Diagnostic
- Regulatory Processes for New Technologies
- Ensuring Safety and Effectiveness of Health Technologies
- Review in The Developing World
- Assay Development and Validation in Drug Diagnostic Co-development
- Selection of Patients and Controls
- Role of the Food and Drug Administration
- FDA Guidelines for Biomarker Applications
- European Medicines Agency
- Regulatory Impact on Drug Safety
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment
- Market Breakdown
- Genomic Biomarkers
- Proteomic Biomarkers
- Imaging Biomarkers
- Bioinformatics Related Biomarkers
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown
- Oncology
- Cardiology Biomarkers
- Neurology
- Immunology Biomarkers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown
- Disease-related Biomarkers
- Drug-related Biomarkers
- Molecular Biomarkers
- Surrogate Biomarkers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Regional Analysis
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
- Major Players and Market Structure Analysis
- Key Developments
- Drug Pipeline Analysis by Leading Manufacturers
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer Group
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Affymetrix, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma, Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.
- Bayer Group
- Bg Medicine
- Biosystems International
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Caprion Proteomics Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Epigenomics Ag
- Genedata Ag
- Genenews Ltd.
- Glaxosmithkline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bh2f4d/global_biomarkers?w=5
