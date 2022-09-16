Global Biomass Gasification Market to Reach $153.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomass gasification market size reached US$ 105 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 153.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.49% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Biomass gasification refers to a technology pathway that utilizes a controlled process to transform biomass into hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO) by using oxygen, heat, carbon dioxide (CO2) and steam. The energy released through the process can be used for preparing food, generating electricity, heating and transportation.

As compared to traditional gas-powered systems, biomass gasifiers offer an optimum decentralized energy source at an affordable cost. Other than this, the integration of biomass gasification with steam and gas turbines offers an efficient, clean and modern biomass system for the production of electricity and heat. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and the abundant availability of biomass is currently driving the market toward growth.

Biomass Gasification Market Trends:

The Increasing rural electrification rate, particularly in developing countries, has escalated the demand for decentralized electricity generation, which is majorly driving the global biomass gasification market toward growth.

Besides this, the widespread acceptance of these systems for waste processing as a replacement of conventional techniques, such as incineration and landfill, is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the leading market players and governments of various nations have been consistently investing in the development of advanced technologies, which is contributing to the market growth.

For instance, the United States Depart of Energy (USDOE) is developing innovative and flexible modular designs through the Gasification Systems Program. This aids in the conversion of different types of US domestic coal blends, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste (MSW) into clean synthesis gas. Furthermore, the rising development and commercialization of small- to large-scale biomass gasification systems combined with power generation equipment is positively influencing the market across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Solid Biomass

Biogas

Municipal Waste

Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

