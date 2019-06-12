Global Biomaterials Market - Analysis By Type, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Biomaterials Market By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Biomaterials Market – Analysis By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" the global market value is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.



The Segment of Polymer biomaterials witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of cardiovascular diseases and cosmetic surgeries across the globe along with rise in disposable incomes. Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global biomaterials market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as old age population is increasing along with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures is also fuelling the biomaterials market.



The report titled "Global Biomaterials Market – Analysis By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Biomaterials Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global biomaterials market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Biomaterials Market – By value

• By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

• By Application - Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Biomaterials Market – By value

• By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

• By Application - Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others



Country Analysis - U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Biomaterials Market – By value

• By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

• By Application - Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Evonik Industries, Bayer Healthcare AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Wright Medical Group., Koninklijke DSM N.V.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



