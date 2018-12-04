Global Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast to 2022: Opportunities in Stronger Focus on Emerging Economies & Demand for 100% Natural Products
The "Global Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study covers the global market for adhesives and sealants used for biomedical applications. Adhesives and sealants in this study cover synthetic products such as cyanoacrylates, polyethylene glycol, and acrylates, along with their natural counterparts such as collagen, fibrin, and albumin.
It also covers specific product trends related to hydrogels. Moreover, the brand mapping in the study gives a clear picture of the market competition. The biomedical applications refer to internal applications, external applications, dental care, and orthopedic and ophthalmological care.
The study covers only skin-related applications and does not include adhesives and sealants used in medical devices. The internal applications cover cardio, pulmonary, vascular, and neurological surgeries, while the external applications cover wound care and tissue bonding.
Research Highlights
- Certain products such as cyanoacrylates are used for both internal and external applications, whereas products such as hydrogels are exclusively used for internal applications.
- Internal applications are expected to lead the market across all regions.
- Clinical and safety advantages offered by biomedical adhesives and sealants, such as less operating time, lower infection rate, good cosmetic results, immediate wound sealing, and ease of use, over the traditional techniques of sutures and staples are expected to boost the growth of the biomedical adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.
- Factors such as regulatory issues, long gestation period, and time-consuming, detail-oriented, and expensive documentation create high market-entrance barriers.
- The global biomedical adhesives and sealants market is consolidated among 3 global participants' highly regarded products and service offerings, enabling them to retain their market positions.
- North America held the majority share of the global biomedical adhesives and sealants market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rates during the forecast period.
- Revenue growth in developing countries will be boosted if companies could offer biomedical adhesives and sealants at lower prices, as the substitute technologies are more cost effective and, hence, acquire a majority of the market share.
- Market participants are focusing on developing natural products with prolonged shelf life to meet the rising demand from the import-driven regions of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Mexico.
- Providing quality products at lower prices will eventually help in improving the adoption rates in emerging regions. This will further accelerate the demand for biomedical adhesives and sealants in the emerging regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEOs' Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Scope and Segmentation
- Market Trends
- Market Definition by Product
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Hydrogels
- Product Trends
- Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market - Application Areas
- Application Trends
- Pricing Analysis
- Value Chain
- Distribution Channels
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Drivers and Restraints - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
4. Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations - FDA
- Regulations - CE Marking
- Degree of Criticality of Selection Factors - Global, 2017
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Forecasts and Trends - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion
- Regional Revenue Breakdown
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Competitive Environment
- Manufacturer Market Share
- Manufacturer Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Regional Production Split
- Product-Application-Manufacturer Matrix
- Competitive Environment Analysis - Product Launches
- Competitive Environment Analysis - Market Strategies
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Stronger Focus on Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for 100% Natural Products
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. North America Analysis
- North America Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion
9. Europe Analysis
- Europe Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion
10. Asia-Pacific Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion
11. Rest of the World Analysis
- Rest of the World Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants
- Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion
12. The Last Word
- The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Partial List of Companies in Others
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Adhezion Biomedical
- B.Braun
- Baxter International
- Chemence Ltd
- Cohera Medical
- Covidien Ltd.
- Cryolife
- Cyberbond LLC
- Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
- Gem srl
- GluStitch Inc.
- Henkel
