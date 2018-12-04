Global Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast to 2022: Opportunities in Stronger Focus on Emerging Economies & Demand for 100% Natural Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study covers the global market for adhesives and sealants used for biomedical applications. Adhesives and sealants in this study cover synthetic products such as cyanoacrylates, polyethylene glycol, and acrylates, along with their natural counterparts such as collagen, fibrin, and albumin.

It also covers specific product trends related to hydrogels. Moreover, the brand mapping in the study gives a clear picture of the market competition. The biomedical applications refer to internal applications, external applications, dental care, and orthopedic and ophthalmological care.

The study covers only skin-related applications and does not include adhesives and sealants used in medical devices. The internal applications cover cardio, pulmonary, vascular, and neurological surgeries, while the external applications cover wound care and tissue bonding.



Research Highlights



Certain products such as cyanoacrylates are used for both internal and external applications, whereas products such as hydrogels are exclusively used for internal applications.

Internal applications are expected to lead the market across all regions.

Clinical and safety advantages offered by biomedical adhesives and sealants, such as less operating time, lower infection rate, good cosmetic results, immediate wound sealing, and ease of use, over the traditional techniques of sutures and staples are expected to boost the growth of the biomedical adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

Factors such as regulatory issues, long gestation period, and time-consuming, detail-oriented, and expensive documentation create high market-entrance barriers.

The global biomedical adhesives and sealants market is consolidated among 3 global participants' highly regarded products and service offerings, enabling them to retain their market positions.

North America held the majority share of the global biomedical adhesives and sealants market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rates during the forecast period.

held the majority share of the global biomedical adhesives and sealants market. However, is likely to witness the highest growth rates during the forecast period. Revenue growth in developing countries will be boosted if companies could offer biomedical adhesives and sealants at lower prices, as the substitute technologies are more cost effective and, hence, acquire a majority of the market share.

Market participants are focusing on developing natural products with prolonged shelf life to meet the rising demand from the import-driven regions of Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Mexico .

, , and . Providing quality products at lower prices will eventually help in improving the adoption rates in emerging regions. This will further accelerate the demand for biomedical adhesives and sealants in the emerging regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEOs' Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Scope and Segmentation

Market Trends

Market Definition by Product

Market Segmentation by Region

Hydrogels

Product Trends

Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market - Application Areas

Application Trends

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain

Distribution Channels

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Drivers and Restraints - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

4. Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape

Regulations - FDA

Regulations - CE Marking

Degree of Criticality of Selection Factors - Global, 2017

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Forecasts and Trends - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion

Regional Revenue Breakdown

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Discussion

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biomedical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Competitive Environment

Manufacturer Market Share

Manufacturer Market Share Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Regional Production Split

Product-Application-Manufacturer Matrix

Competitive Environment Analysis - Product Launches

Competitive Environment Analysis - Market Strategies

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Stronger Focus on Emerging Economies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for 100% Natural Products

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. North America Analysis

North America Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion

9. Europe Analysis

Europe Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion

10. Asia-Pacific Analysis

Asia-Pacific Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion

11. Rest of the World Analysis

Rest of the World Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast - Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Fibrin Adhesives and Sealants

Revenue Forecast - Other Natural Adhesives and Sealants

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Discussion

12. The Last Word

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Partial List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



3M

Adhezion Biomedical

B.Braun

Baxter International

Chemence Ltd

Cohera Medical

Covidien Ltd.

Cryolife

Cyberbond LLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Gem srl

GluStitch Inc.

Henkel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zb4s2f/global_biomedical?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

