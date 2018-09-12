Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market to 2023: Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusions, Rising Research and Development Activities and Increasing Funding

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - by Type, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market was worth 3.16 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to reach 4.16 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.69% during the period.

The Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are medical equipment, used for storing various biological samples such as biological reagents, blood, blood derivatives, medicines, vaccines, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), and flammable chemicals. They are used for effective storage of samples with biological origin which require precise conditions.

The North America held the maximum share due to the presence of stringent guidelines in the U.S., high quality standards, and high expenditure on hospital and healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with a highest growth with a CAGR over 15%.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

The increasing demand for blood transfusions, rising research and development activities in the field of medical science and increasing funding from various sources and R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector are the reasons for growth of the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.

The presence of large number of local players offering cheaper products than branded products is the factor which restrains market growth.

1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type



5.1. Blood Bank Refrigerators



5.2. Laboratory Refrigerators



5.3. Plasma Freezers



5.4. Ultra Low Freezers



5.5. Laboratory Freezers



5.6. Shock Freezers



5.7. Cryogenic Storage Systems







6. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



6.1. Hospitals



6.2. Pharmacies



6.3. Diagnostic Centers



6.4. Research Laboratories



6.5. Blood Banks



6.6. Others







7. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







8. Company Market Share Analysis







9. Company Profiles







10. Industry Structure



10.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations



10.2. Investment Opportunities







11. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - Road Ahead







Companies Mentioned





Helmer Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Healthcare Co.

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Terumo Corporation

Leibherr Group

Aegis Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Haier Biomedical

ARCTIKO A/S

Binder GmbH

BioMedical Solutions, Inc

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Coldway

DESMON S.p.A

Froilabo SAS

LabRepCo, Inc

Gram Commercial A/S

Venktron Electronics Co. Ltd

