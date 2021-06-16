Global Biometric Authentication Systems Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Partnerships and Collaboration with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors
Jun 16, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Improving Customer Journeys with Biometric Authentication Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biometrics market is growing fast because of the ubiquity of some biometric modalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The deployment of biometric technologies is increasing across different business sectors because of their ease of use, high security and assurance, and quick scalability.
In recent years, businesses have been applying biometric technologies for identification, verification, and authentication processes, particularly to enhance customer journeys and improve the customer experience (CX). Consumers are demanding more secured customer journeys but not at the expense of a poorer CX.
Passwords are becoming obsolete for businesses and end-users alike because they are difficult to remember, can be easily hacked, tend to make the authentication process longer, and increase the probability of breaches. In 2020, hacker attacks increased three-fold in one year. Biometric technology advancements are helping organizations come up with more innovative business processes that can strike an adequate balance between security and CX simultaneously.
Advanced biometric modalities, such as behavioral biometrics, palm vein biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biometrics, are gaining traction based on the need for higher accuracy and faster response times for high-end deployments.
Biometric technologies are becoming a critical element for businesses' digital transformation roadmaps, and the emergence of new CX use cases enabled by advances in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital payments assures a bright future for this segment of the market. This report analyzes different trends, use cases, market opportunities, and drivers and restraints of biometric applications for an enhanced CX.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biometric Authentication
- Definitions
- Evolutions of the Contact Center
- Approaches to Authentication
- Biometric Authentication and the CX
- Growth Environment - Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques
- How Do Biometric Systems Work?
- Biometric Authentication Modalities
- Key Metrics for Measuring Biometrics Technology
- Biometric Modality Options in the CX Space
- State of the Biometrics Market
- Benefits of Biometric Authentication
- Limitations of Biometric Authentication
- Biometric Authentication Use Cases in the CX Space
- Key Trends Across Sectors
- Strategic Factors for Vendors
- Growth Drivers - Biometric Authentication Market
- Growth Restraints - Biometric Authentication Market
- Biometric Solutions - Decision-making Factors
- Key Deployment Considerations for End-user Organizations
3. Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles
- Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles
- Vendor Profile - AU10TIX
- Vendor Profile - Authenteq
- Vendor Profile - Nuance
- Vendor Profile - Phonexia
- Vendor Profile - Onfido
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Biometric Authentication
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Partnerships and Collaboration with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration with Conversational AI Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Biometrics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - AI and Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Integration with Payment Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9e9aq
