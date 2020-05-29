Global Biometric Payments Market Analysis, 2018-2027 by Authentication Type, Architecture, Type of Payment and Region

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biometric Payments Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biometric payments market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 49% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as rising number of smartphone users around the world and the development in ICT infrastructure, along with the advancements observed in the biometric payment technology are some of the factors promoting the growth of the market.



The global biometric payments market is anticipated to grow by 36 times in-between 2018-2027 with an absolute $ opportunity of USD 15,587.3 billion. The growth of the market is driven by the growing concern for the increasing cases of cybercrimes and cyber frauds and the need to secure online payment systems in financial organizations.



The global biometric payments market consists of various segments that are segmented by authenticator type, architecture, type of payment and by region. The type of payment segment is further sub-divided into mobile payments, wearable payments, naked payments, IoT payments and others, out of which, mobile payments segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 37% in the year 2027 on the back of increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets for making online transactions, especially during online shopping or for any other financial transactions.



Moreover, the ease of convenience availed by the use of mobile phones for performing online transactions has led to the massive growth of transactions taking place via smartphones, which is also anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the segment in the global biometric payments market. Additionally, the mobile payments segment, which held a market value of USD 133.2 billion in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global biometric payments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The biometric payments market in North Africa is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR of 48.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to achieve the highest market share of around 51% by registering a CAGR of 55.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global biometric payments market are Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Tencent and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary - Global Biometric Payments Market



4. Country Wise Analysis of Banks Incorporating the Biometric Payments Landscape in the Infrastructure

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.5. Middle East & Africa



5. Region Wise Assessment of Acceptability and Restraining Factors towards the Acceptance of Biometric Payments



6. Assessment of Regulatory Landscape



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges

7.3. Opportunities

7.4. Trends



8. Global Biometric Payments Market

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value (USD Billion)

8.1.2. By Volume (Number of Payments, in Million)

8.2 By Authentication Type

Voice, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Face, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Palm-Vein, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Finger-Vein, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Behavioral, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Palmprint, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Iris, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

8.3 By Architecture

Cloud-Based, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Device-Based, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

8.4 By Type of Payment

Mobile Payments, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Wearable Payments, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Naked Payments, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

IoT Payments, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Other Payments, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

8.5 By Region

North America , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) United States , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Canada , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Europe , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Germany , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) France , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Spain , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) UK, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Rest of Europe , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Asia-Pacific , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) China , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) India , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Japan , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) South Korea , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Rest of Asia-Pacific , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Latin America , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Mexico , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Brazil , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Argentina , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Rest of Latin America , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) Middle East & Africa , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

& , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) South Africa , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments) UAE, 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

Rest of Middle East & Africa , 2018-2027F (USD Billion & Number of Payments)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2. Fujitsu

9.3. Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

9.4. NXP Semiconductors

9.5. Microsoft Corporation

9.6. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

9.7. Tencent

9.8. Diebold Nixdorf



