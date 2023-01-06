Global Biometric Solutions Industry Report 2022: How Biometric Solutions are Seeking to Offer More Enhanced User Experience Through Multiple Modality Options to Create Opportunities

Jan 06, 2023, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Biometric Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service looks at the biometric solutions market, identifying trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within six market verticals: law enforcement, retail, commercial, airports, government, and banking and financial services.
This service includes a full market analysis, including market size and forecast for the market from 2021 to 2030, segmented by customer vertical and by region.
In addition, this research service identifies key growth opportunities, covers technology solutions and capabilities that will enable further market growth and spending on biometric solutions, and analyzes specific vertical market factors and influences that could affect how different customer verticals seek to plan for, integrate, and update their biometric systems.
This study analyzes how the global COVID-19 pandemic will also affect short-term spending in the market and how this period could lead to suppressed short-term demand, followed by a spike in growth as the pandemic's broader effects recede.
The various growth opportunities discussed within this research service include how biometric solutions are seeking to offer more enhanced user experience through multiple modality options, more frictionless authentication and onboarding, and helping users maintain more control over their biometric data.
Growth opportunities are related to accessibility for new biometric systems within developing regions and new customer verticals, more defined roles for authentication and verification procedures, and how new digital identity, self-sovereign identity, and decentralization can ensure that biometric data remains secure throughout all phases of a transaction.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Solutions Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Vertical Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Customer Vertical
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Biometric Industry Evolution - Initial Industry Growth Vectors
- Biometric Industry Evolution - Expansion of Definitions and Use Cases
- Biometric Industry Evolution - The Creation of Accuracy Testing Standards
- Biometric Industry Evolution - National/State Privacy Regulations
- Biometric Industry Evolution - New Threat Landscape
- Biometric Industry Evolution - The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometrics in Airports - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Banking & Financial Services
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometric Usage in Banking and Financial Services - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometric Usage in Commercial Services - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Law Enforcement
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometric Usage in Law Enforcement - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Retail
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometric Usage in Retail - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Government
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Biometric Use in Government - Use Case Development
- Consumer Needs
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Active vs. Passive Liveness
- Growth Opportunity 2: Self-sovereign Identity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Decentralized Identity Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Defined Behavioral Biometrics Parameters
- Growth Opportunity 5: Multi-modal Biometrics for Verification and Authentication
- Growth Opportunity 6: Continuous, Automated Authentication
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ua82v
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article