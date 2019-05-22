Global Biometrics Market to 2024 by Technology, Functionality, Component, Authentication, End-User, & Region
May 22, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biometrics market reached a value of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2018
Biometrics refers to processes that are used to recognize, identify and authenticate people based on their physical or behavioral characteristics. They match an individual's identifiers to their biometric template already stored in the database. Biometrics identifiers can be divided into two categories, namely, physiological and behavioral characteristics. Physiological characteristics include fingerprint, palm print, palm veins, hand geometry, face, DNA, iris and retina, whereas behavioral characteristics comprise typing patterns, voice and signature recognition. Biometrics technologies are employed across schools, colleges, and corporate and government offices as they are reliable, accurate and difficult to forge.
Global Biometrics Market Drivers:
- Biometrics technologies, especially fingerprint recognition systems, have witnessed acceptance on a global level owing to their affordability and easy usage.
- The rising adoption of fingerprint recognition in mobiles, tablets and cloud computing is expected to create a positive outlook for the biometric technologies market.
- Apart from this, biometrics technologies are employed across numerous government organizations for reliable, stable and enhanced security as biometric traits are difficult to steal or forget.
- These technologies are also being implemented for e-passport and e-visa programs with the aim of keeping a check on illegal migration, and in the banking and finance sectors to increase efficiency and prevent frauds.
- Furthermore, the introduction of multimodal biometrics, which make use of more than one behavioral or physiological characteristic for authentication, is expected to improve the recognition and security performance of these systems in the coming years.
Owing to these factors, the market is projected to exceed US$ 37.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 14% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global biometrics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global biometrics industry?
- What is the breakup of the global biometrics market on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the global biometrics market on the basis of functionality?
- What is the breakup of the global biometrics market on the basis of component?
- What is the breakup of the global biometrics market on the basis of authentication?
- What is the breakup of the global biometrics market on the basis of end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biometrics market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biometrics market?
- What is the structure of the global biometrics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global biometrics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biometrics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Functionality
5.5 Market Breakup by Component
5.6 Market Breakup by Authentication
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Face Recognition
6.2 Hand Geometry
6.3 Voice Recognition
6.4 Signature Recognition
6.5 Iris Recognition
6.6 AFIS
6.7 Non-AFIS
6.8 Others
7 Market Breakup by Functionality
7.1 Contact
7.2 Non-contact
7.3 Combined
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Hardware
8.2 Software
9 Market Breakup by Authentication
9.1 Single-Factor Authentication
9.2 Multifactor Authentication
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Government
10.2 Defense Services
10.3 Banking and Finance
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Commercial Safety and Security
10.7 Transport/Visa/Logistics
10.8 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Accu-Time Systems Inc.
- BIO-Key International Inc.
- Cognitec Systems
- GmbH
- Fujitsu Limited
- 3M Cogent Inc.
- IDTECK
- NEC Corporation
- Siemens AG
- RCG Holdings Ltd.
- Suprema Inc.
- Lumidigm Inc.
- IrisGuard Inc.
- Daon Inc.
- DigitalPersona Inc.
- Morpho SA (Safran)
