Global Biomimetic Technology Market 2018-2028: Focus on Medical & Robotics - Increasing Demand for Biomimetic Nano Drones

The global biomimetic technology market was valued at $6.80 billion in 2017

Rising demand for biomimetic nano drones for search and rescue, surveillance, and biomimetic technologies in medical prosthetics are the main factors driving the global biomimetic technology market.

Biomimetic technology market is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth during the forecast period 2018-2028. Biomimetics is a field that has the potential to drive the major technological advances in various end-user industries such as medical and robotics.



The emerging biomimetic technology is an asset in medical and robotics sectors. The biomimetic technology is of interest to engineers and researchers, as it is commonly used in robotics, nanotechnology, medical industry, artificial intelligence (AI), and the military. Search & Rescue & Prosthetics are the leading market applications in the global biomimetic technology market



On the basis of application, the biomimetic technology market is classified into prosthetics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, wound healing in medical industry and search & rescue, surveillance, underwater research, security and safety, and traffic monitoring in robotics.



The prosthetics segment dominated the biomimetic technology market in the medical sector. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing amputee population based on increasing accidents, diabetes, and vascular diseases, the dominance of the market is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the biomimetic prosthetic market.



The robotics biomimetic technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. The penetration of biomimetic technology for nano drones in military/law enforcement has emerged with the development of latest innovations in nano technology.



Globally, North America is one of the most prominent regions, which is continuously advancing its technologies related to bionic medical treatments. The North America region is one of the early adopters of biomimetic technology and is leading in biomimetic robots and medical material development. The North America biomimetic technology market is followed by Europe, which is estimated to be second in terms of revenue generation in the year 2017.

The company profiles in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., and Wright Medical Group Inc., Avinent, Biomimetic Technology Inc., Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd, Hstar Technologies, Syntouch LLC, and Veryan Medical, among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What was the size of the biomimetic technology market in terms of value ($million) in 2017, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2028?

Which biomimetic technology application and end user is dominant in the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated by the different end users and applications of the biomimetic technology market with the growth rate of all segments?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global biomimetic technology market?

How is the competitive landscape shaping in the global biomimetic technology market?

Who are the key players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including their financials, company snapshots, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Biomimetic Nano Drones

1.1.2 Growth in Tissue Engineering to Drive Medical Biomimetic Industry

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Privacy Concerns

1.2.2 Biomimetic is a Complex and Multi-Dimensional Technology with Operational Constraints

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Bio-Inspired Technologies

1.3.2 Burgeoning Prosthetics and Bionics Industry



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies & Developments

2.1.1 New Product Launch

2.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions and Collaborations, Agreements, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Contracts

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Evolution of Biomimetic Nano UAV's

3.3 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment

3.3.1 Drone Regulatory Authorities (by Country)

3.3.2 Overview: Drone Regulations in the U.S. and Europe

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness

3.5.1 Threat from New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat from Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Global Biomimetic Technology Market, 2017-2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Medical

5.2.1 Prosthetics

5.2.2 Drug Delivery

5.2.3 Tissue Engineering

5.2.4 Wound Healing

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Robotics

5.3.1 Search and Rescue

5.3.2 Surveillance

5.3.3 Underwater Research

5.3.4 Security and Safety

5.3.5 Traffic Monitoring



6 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by End-User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Medical

6.1.1.1 Key Materials in Medical Biomimetics Market

6.1.2 Robotics

6.1.2.1 Key Sensors in Robotics Biomimetics Market



7 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Application)

7.2.2 North America Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Country)

7.2.2.1 The U.S.

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Application)

7.3.2 Europe Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Country)

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 The U.K.

7.3.2.3 France

7.3.2.4 Spain

7.3.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Application)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Country)

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 Japan

7.4.2.3 South Korea

7.4.2.4 Australia

7.4.2.5 India

7.4.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

7.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Biomimetic Technology Market Size (by Application)

7.5.1.1 Brazil

7.5.1.2 Mexico

7.5.1.3 U.A.E.

7.5.1.4 South Africa

7.5.1.5 Others



8 Company Profiles



AeroVironment, Inc.

Avinent

Biomimetics Technology Inc.

Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd

Hstar Technologies

Syntouch LLC

Veryan Medical

Wright Medical Group Inc.

