Global Bionics Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates, 2024 Projections & CAGR Potential to 2029
Oct 30, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bionics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers all types of bionic devices as defined above, but focuses on the following:
- Exoskeletons.
- Limbs and appendages (e.g., hands, feet, fingers).
- Hearts.
- Ears.
- Eyes.
Certain other types of devices, which fit this report's definition of bionic, such as bionic penises, are excluded because they are experimental and the potential commercial market for them over the next 10 years is small or non-existent.
Neural implants are covered only to the extent that they form part of an electromechanical system such as a bionic arm, but are excluded if they are purely electronic/electrical in nature (e.g., spinal cord stimulators). Purely mechanical prosthetic devices such as hip implants and assistive devices that are not worn such as wheelchairs are also not covered.
While some bionic devices are commercially available at present, the real market for bionics is long-term. The report therefore will focus mainly on identifying bionic technologies that are under development and the conditions that will determine which ones reach the market and the quantities that could potentially be sold. Given the long-term nature of the market, the report has a 10-year time frame (i.e., 2019 to 2029).
Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, technological updates, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the market
- Assessment of the competitive landscape of major vendor companies, their market analysis share, and marketed and pipeline products
- Patent analysis covering all types of bionic devices and their allotments across various categories
- Detailed profiles of market leading players, including Abbott Laboratories, Envoy Medical, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ReWalk Robotics, Toyota Motor Corp., and U.S. Bionics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Bionics
- History of Bionics
- Historical Roots of Bionics
- Other Milestones in the Development of Bionics
- Early Bionic Devices
- Enabling Technologies
- Miniaturization
- Materials
- Sensors
- Energy Sources
- Artificial Intelligence
- Applications and Conditions Addressed
- Conditions and Needs Addressed by Bionics
- Prevalence
Chapter 4 Market Summary
Chapter 5 Bionic Limbs
- Description
- Applications
- Technologies
- Attachment
- Power Sources
- Controls and Sensors
- Recent Developments
- Brain-Controlled Bionic Limbs
- Neural Interfacing
- Intelligent Limbs
- Sensing
- Cosmetic Improvements
- Limb Transplantation
- Low Cost 3D Printed Hands
- Providers
- Patent Analysis
- Markets
- Global Market for Bionic Limbs
- Global Market by Type of Limb
- Major Geographical Market Segments
Chapter 6 Bionic Hearts
- Description
- Applications
- Technologies
- Total Artificial Hearts
- Implantable Heart Assist Devices
- Recent Developments
- Bioprosthetic Artificial Heart
- Continuous-Flow Total Artificial Heart
- 3D Printed Artificial Heart
- Other Technical Developments
- Providers
- Patent Analysis
- Markets
- Global Market for Bionic Hearts
- Global Market by Type of Cardiac Device
- Major Geographical Segments
Chapter 7 Bionic Ears
- Description
- Applications
- Technologies
- Cochlear Implants
- Middle Ear Implants
- Providers
- Patent Analysis
- Market Analysis
- Global Market for Bionic Ears
- Global Market by Type of Hearing Device
- Major Geographical Market Segments
Chapter 8 Bionic Eyes
- Description
- Applications
- Technologies
- Cortical Implants
- Retinal Implants
- Providers
- Patents
- Markets
- Global Market for Bionic Eyes
- Global Market by Type of Bionic Eye
- Major Geographical Market Segments
Chapter 9 Exoskeletons
- Description
- Applications
- Healthcare
- Industrial/Commercial
- Military
- Technologies
- Motion Data Acquisition and Analysis
- Control Strategies
- Other Issues in Exoskeleton Technology
- Providers
- Patent Analysis
- Markets
- Global Market for Exoskeletons
- Global Market by Type of Exoskeleton
- Major Geographical Market Segments
Chapter 10 Regulatory and Legal Issues
- United States
- Canada
- European Union
- Japan
- Australia
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed Inc.
- Advanced Bionics Corp.
- Alterg
- Atoun Inc.
- Axosuits Srl
- Bae Systems Plc
- Bionx Medical Technologies Inc.
- B-Temia Inc.
- Bana Teknoloji
- Bionik Laboratories
- Bioservo Technologies Ab
- Carmat S.A.
- Cleveland Fes Center
- Coapt Llc
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Daewoo Shipbuilding And Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Deka Research And Development
- Ekso Bionics
- Endolite
- Envoy Medical
- Exoatlet
- Exiii Inc.
- Fillauer Companies Inc.
- Gogoa Mobility Robots
- HDT Global
- Heartware
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hosmer Dorrance Corp.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Intelligent Medical Implants Ag
- Japet Medical Devices
- Jarvik Heart Inc.
- Kinetek Wearable Robotics
- Liberating Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Med-El
- Mitiheart Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Motion Control Inc.
- Motorika
- Myomo Inc.
- Nabtesco Corp.
- Open Bionics Ltd.
- Optobionics
- Ossur Hf
- Otologics Llc
- Ototronix Llc
- Otto Bock Healthcare Gmbh
- P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Phasex Ab
- Pixium Vision
- Rb3D
- Rehab-Robotics Co., Td.
- Reliantheart Inc.
- Retina Implant Ag
- Rewalk Robotics
- Rex Bionics Ltd.
- Roam Robotics
- Roki Robotics
- Sarcos Corp.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
- Soundtec Inc.
- Steeper Group
- Syncardia Systems Llc
- Touch Bionics
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- U.S. Bionics Inc.
- Visioncare Inc.
- Wandercraft SAS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18ozhy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article