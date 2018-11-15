Global Biopesticides Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biopesticides in US$ Thousand.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

- Agrauxine SA

- AgrichemBio

- Andermatt Biocontrol AG

- BASF SE

- Bayer CropScience AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883



BIOPESTICIDES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study

Biopesticides

Microbials

Bio-Rationals





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of Biopesticides

Table 1: Worrisome Increase in Agricultural Carbon Footprint & the Urgent Need to Address Food Security Issues Without Damaging the Environment Throws the Emphasis On Ecological Agricultural Practices: Global Agricultural GHG Emissions (In Million Metric Tons of CO2 Equivalent) by Source for the Years 2015 & 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Energy-Intensive Fertilizers Comprise a Significant Part of Farm Costs & Also the Industry's Carbon Footprint Bringing Biopesticides Into the Spotlight as a Ecological Replacement to Chemical Fertilizers: % Breakdown of Carbon Footprint by Agricultural Input for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target Climate Change Policies at Agriculture

Table 3: Growing Interest in Carbon Tax as an Effective Strategy to Further Sustainability Goals Brings the Hitherto Uncapped Agricultural Sector into the Regulatory Spotlight: Global Number of Carbon Pricing Instruments Implemented & Their % Share of GHG Emissions Covered for the Years 2006, 2014 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as Population Continues to Grow

Table 4: The Challenge of Feeding 9 Billion People by 2

Drives Focus on Biopesticides & Smart Crop Nutrition & Protection: Global Population (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Focus on Reversing Agricultural Land Degradation Due to Soil Destruction Caused by Chemical Pesticides Opens Commercialization Opportunities for Biopesticides: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides Consumption

Table 6: As Organic Foods Take Over the Consumer Health Craze & Turns the Heat on Organic Farming, Biopesticides Storm Into the Spotlight as a Valuable Farm Input: Global Market for Organic Foods & Beverages (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Robust Growth of Organic Agricultural Farmland Expands the Role of Biopesticides for Disease Management on Organic Farms: World Organic Farming Area (In Million Hectares) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives

Table 8: Increased Monitoring & Control of Chemical Pesticide Residues in Food Drives Opportunities for Higher Consumption of Biopesticides: % of Poisoning, Illness & Injury Caused by Pesticides by Type in the U.S for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

A Peek Into Other Major Trends & Issues

Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides

Table 9: Strong Adoption of IPM Marks the Decline of Chemical Pest Control Approach & the Rise of Sustainable Bio-Based Pest Management Alternatives: Global Integrated Pest Management Market (IPM) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides

Rise in Post-Harvest Losses Drives the Focus on Post-Harvest Biopesticides

Table 10: Significant Share of Post-Harvest Food Loss in the Global Food Chain Drives the Urgency for Remedial Intervention Via Biopesticides: Global % Share of Food Lost During the Different Stages of Supply Chain for the Year 2018 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of Microbial Pesticides

List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year 2017 and 2018

Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in Formulation of Biopesticides

Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides

Table 11: As the Most Valuable Biological Farmland Asset, Seed Care Remains a Critical Part of Farming Best Practices: Global Market for Seeds (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Growing Market for Seed Treatment Expands the Addressable Opportunity for Treatment Formulations Based On Biologicals: Global Market for Seed Treatment (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets

Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of Biopesticides among Farmers

Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray

Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a Shot in the Arm for the Market

Market Outlook





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



British Classification of Biopesticides

Classification of Biopesticides Based on Active Ingredients

Microbials

Summary Table for Microbial Types with Targets and Examples

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

Bio-Rationals

Plant Growth Regulators

Summary Table Listing Major Plant Hormone Used as Plant Growth Regulators

Synthetic Insect Pheromones

Organic Acids

Plant Extracts

Pyrethrum

Neem Extracts

Allelochemicals

Insect Deterrents, Repellants & Attractants

Insect Growth Regulators

Minerals & Mineral Oils

Macrobials or Parasitic Insects

Pros of Biopesticides

Cons of Biopesticides

Plant Incorporated Protectants

Select Common Bioinsecticides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Use

Select Common Nematicides by Origin and Manufacturer for Nematode Control

Select Common Bio-fungicides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Disease Control





4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





4.1 Focus on Select Global Players

AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Agrauxine SA (France)

AgrichemBio (USA)

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

BioWorks, Inc. (USA)

Certis USA LLC (USA)

Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)

Environmental Crop Management Limited (UK)

FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A. (Spain)

Invivo (France)

Isagro SpA (Italy)

Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

LAM International Corp. (USA)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)

stk bio-ag technologies (Isreal)

Stoller (USA)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)

4.2 Product Introductions/Innovations/Approvals

Vestaron Launches SPEAR-T Bioinsecticide

Monsanto BioAg Products Available with New Acceleron BioAg Brand

Seipasa Unveils New Biopesticide Seican in the USA

Eco Sawa Launches Dane Bio Pesticide

MBI Launches Zelto™ Biological Pesticide

MBI Launches Amplitude™ Biological Fungicide

MBI Announces the Availability of Venerate XC Bioinsecticide

Bionema Launches NemaTrident® Three Component Solution Nematode

4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Certis USA Completes New Azadirachtin Formulation and Packaging Facility Construction

MBI Signs a Distribution Agreement with Hop Tri

BASF Acquires Bayer's Seed and Herbicide Businesses

Bayer Acquires Monsanto

Tradecorp Acquires Idai Nature

MBI and Lidorr Chemicals Sign Distribution Agreement

MBI Inks Agreement with Solenis to Distribute Zequanox® Molluscicide

MBI Enters into Distribution Agreement with GHAC

Certis USA Enters into Licensing Agreement with the University of Szeged for Biopesticides

MBI Receives Approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for Grandevo WDG

MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with DISAGRO for REGALIA® Maxx Biofungicide

MBI Receives Approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Stargus Fungicide

MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with KBL for Biopesticides

Certis USA Acquires LAM

Mitsui to Acquire LAM International

Coromandel to Acquire Bio-pesticides Business of E.I.D. Parry

Agri-Star and MBI Sign Distribution Agreement for GRANDEVO® and VENERATE® Bioinsecticides





5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Microbials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Microbials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Microbials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





6.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Changing Regulatory Scenario to Spur Market Growth

European Food Retailers Support Shift towards Biopesticide Usage

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 39: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: German Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Italian Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart).

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 45: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Spanish Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 47: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Russian Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Government Efforts Surge Adoption of Biological Products in Turkey

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

China

India

Growing Support from Government Drives Adoption

Biopesticides Industry Progress Depicts a Sorry State, Several Issues Plague the Market

Indian Neem Biopesticide Market Surges Ahead

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin American Biopesticides Market Set for Strong Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Latin American Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 109) The United States (27) Canada (8) Japan (2) Europe (27) - France (4) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (4) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

