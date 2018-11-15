Global Biopesticides Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biopesticides in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AgBiTech Pty Ltd.
- Agrauxine SA
- AgrichemBio
- Andermatt Biocontrol AG
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience AG
BIOPESTICIDES MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
Biopesticides
Microbials
Bio-Rationals
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of Biopesticides
Table 1: Worrisome Increase in Agricultural Carbon Footprint & the Urgent Need to Address Food Security Issues Without Damaging the Environment Throws the Emphasis On Ecological Agricultural Practices: Global Agricultural GHG Emissions (In Million Metric Tons of CO2 Equivalent) by Source for the Years 2015 & 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Energy-Intensive Fertilizers Comprise a Significant Part of Farm Costs & Also the Industry's Carbon Footprint Bringing Biopesticides Into the Spotlight as a Ecological Replacement to Chemical Fertilizers: % Breakdown of Carbon Footprint by Agricultural Input for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target Climate Change Policies at Agriculture
Table 3: Growing Interest in Carbon Tax as an Effective Strategy to Further Sustainability Goals Brings the Hitherto Uncapped Agricultural Sector into the Regulatory Spotlight: Global Number of Carbon Pricing Instruments Implemented & Their % Share of GHG Emissions Covered for the Years 2006, 2014 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as Population Continues to Grow
Table 4: The Challenge of Feeding 9 Billion People by 2
Drives Focus on Biopesticides & Smart Crop Nutrition & Protection: Global Population (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Focus on Reversing Agricultural Land Degradation Due to Soil Destruction Caused by Chemical Pesticides Opens Commercialization Opportunities for Biopesticides: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides Consumption
Table 6: As Organic Foods Take Over the Consumer Health Craze & Turns the Heat on Organic Farming, Biopesticides Storm Into the Spotlight as a Valuable Farm Input: Global Market for Organic Foods & Beverages (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Robust Growth of Organic Agricultural Farmland Expands the Role of Biopesticides for Disease Management on Organic Farms: World Organic Farming Area (In Million Hectares) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives
Table 8: Increased Monitoring & Control of Chemical Pesticide Residues in Food Drives Opportunities for Higher Consumption of Biopesticides: % of Poisoning, Illness & Injury Caused by Pesticides by Type in the U.S for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Overview
A Peek Into Other Major Trends & Issues
Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides
Table 9: Strong Adoption of IPM Marks the Decline of Chemical Pest Control Approach & the Rise of Sustainable Bio-Based Pest Management Alternatives: Global Integrated Pest Management Market (IPM) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides
Rise in Post-Harvest Losses Drives the Focus on Post-Harvest Biopesticides
Table 10: Significant Share of Post-Harvest Food Loss in the Global Food Chain Drives the Urgency for Remedial Intervention Via Biopesticides: Global % Share of Food Lost During the Different Stages of Supply Chain for the Year 2018 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of Microbial Pesticides
List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year 2017 and 2018
Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in Formulation of Biopesticides
Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides
Table 11: As the Most Valuable Biological Farmland Asset, Seed Care Remains a Critical Part of Farming Best Practices: Global Market for Seeds (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Growing Market for Seed Treatment Expands the Addressable Opportunity for Treatment Formulations Based On Biologicals: Global Market for Seed Treatment (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets
Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of Biopesticides among Farmers
Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray
Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a Shot in the Arm for the Market
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
British Classification of Biopesticides
Classification of Biopesticides Based on Active Ingredients
Microbials
Summary Table for Microbial Types with Targets and Examples
Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)
Bio-Rationals
Plant Growth Regulators
Summary Table Listing Major Plant Hormone Used as Plant Growth Regulators
Synthetic Insect Pheromones
Organic Acids
Plant Extracts
Pyrethrum
Neem Extracts
Allelochemicals
Insect Deterrents, Repellants & Attractants
Insect Growth Regulators
Minerals & Mineral Oils
Macrobials or Parasitic Insects
Pros of Biopesticides
Cons of Biopesticides
Plant Incorporated Protectants
Select Common Bioinsecticides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Use
Select Common Nematicides by Origin and Manufacturer for Nematode Control
Select Common Bio-fungicides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Disease Control
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Agrauxine SA (France)
AgrichemBio (USA)
Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
BioWorks, Inc. (USA)
Certis USA LLC (USA)
Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)
Environmental Crop Management Limited (UK)
FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A. (Spain)
Invivo (France)
Isagro SpA (Italy)
Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
LAM International Corp. (USA)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)
stk bio-ag technologies (Isreal)
Stoller (USA)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)
4.2 Product Introductions/Innovations/Approvals
Vestaron Launches SPEAR-T Bioinsecticide
Monsanto BioAg Products Available with New Acceleron BioAg Brand
Seipasa Unveils New Biopesticide Seican in the USA
Eco Sawa Launches Dane Bio Pesticide
MBI Launches Zelto™ Biological Pesticide
MBI Launches Amplitude™ Biological Fungicide
MBI Announces the Availability of Venerate XC Bioinsecticide
Bionema Launches NemaTrident® Three Component Solution Nematode
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Certis USA Completes New Azadirachtin Formulation and Packaging Facility Construction
MBI Signs a Distribution Agreement with Hop Tri
BASF Acquires Bayer's Seed and Herbicide Businesses
Bayer Acquires Monsanto
Tradecorp Acquires Idai Nature
MBI and Lidorr Chemicals Sign Distribution Agreement
MBI Inks Agreement with Solenis to Distribute Zequanox® Molluscicide
MBI Enters into Distribution Agreement with GHAC
Certis USA Enters into Licensing Agreement with the University of Szeged for Biopesticides
MBI Receives Approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for Grandevo WDG
MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with DISAGRO for REGALIA® Maxx Biofungicide
MBI Receives Approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Stargus Fungicide
MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with KBL for Biopesticides
Certis USA Acquires LAM
Mitsui to Acquire LAM International
Coromandel to Acquire Bio-pesticides Business of E.I.D. Parry
Agri-Star and MBI Sign Distribution Agreement for GRANDEVO® and VENERATE® Bioinsecticides
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Microbials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Microbials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Microbials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Bio-Rationals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Changing Regulatory Scenario to Spur Market Growth
European Food Retailers Support Shift towards Biopesticide Usage
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European Historic Review for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Biopesticides by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microbials and Bio-Rationals Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 39: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: German Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Italian Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart).
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 45: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Spanish Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 47: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Russian Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Government Efforts Surge Adoption of Biological Products in Turkey
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
China
India
Growing Support from Government Drives Adoption
Biopesticides Industry Progress Depicts a Sorry State, Several Issues Plague the Market
Indian Neem Biopesticide Market Surges Ahead
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin American Biopesticides Market Set for Strong Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Latin American Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Biopesticides Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 109) The United States (27) Canada (8) Japan (2) Europe (27) - France (4) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (4) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
