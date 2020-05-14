Global Biopesticides Market Assessment 2020-2025 by Product, Formulation, Source, Mode of Application, Crop Type and Region

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during 2020-2025.



Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of organic farming practices, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing concerns for soil health, agricultural sustainability and environmental safety, biopesticides are being increasingly used to improve soil fertility and prevent plant infestation.



Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse environmental effects of using synthetic pesticides and other agricultural additives is also providing a boost to the market growth. Artificial pesticides and fertilizers are known to leave a toxic residue, which can cause microbial imbalance, soil pollution and reduce the levels of biocontrol agents in the soil. Additionally, shifting consumer preference toward organic food products manufactured using chemical-free ingredients is creating a positive impact on the market growth.



Other factors, such as innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favourable government policies to promote sustainable farming practices, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes Biologicals, Stockton (Israel) Ltd., Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Valent BioSciences Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global biopesticides market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biopesticides market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

