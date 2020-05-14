Global Biopesticides Market Assessment 2020-2025 by Product, Formulation, Source, Mode of Application, Crop Type and Region
The "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during 2020-2025.
Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of organic farming practices, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing concerns for soil health, agricultural sustainability and environmental safety, biopesticides are being increasingly used to improve soil fertility and prevent plant infestation.
Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse environmental effects of using synthetic pesticides and other agricultural additives is also providing a boost to the market growth. Artificial pesticides and fertilizers are known to leave a toxic residue, which can cause microbial imbalance, soil pollution and reduce the levels of biocontrol agents in the soil. Additionally, shifting consumer preference toward organic food products manufactured using chemical-free ingredients is creating a positive impact on the market growth.
Other factors, such as innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favourable government policies to promote sustainable farming practices, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes Biologicals, Stockton (Israel) Ltd., Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Valent BioSciences Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global biopesticides market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global biopesticides market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biopesticides Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Bioherbicides
6.2 Bioinsecticides
6.3 Biofungicides
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Formulation
7.1 Liquid
7.2 Dry
8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Microbials
8.2 Plant Extracts
8.3 Biochemicals
9 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
9.1 Foliar Spray
9.2 Seed Treatment
9.3 Soil Treatment
9.4 Post-Harvest
10 Market Breakup by Crop Type
10.1 Cereals and Grains
10.2 Oilseeds and Pulses
10.3 Fruits and Vegetables
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- BASF
- Bayer Cropscience
- Certis USA LLC
- FMC Corporation
- Isagro
- Koppert B.V.
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Novozymes Biologicals
- Stockton (Israel) Ltd.
- Syngenta
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Valent BioSciences Corporation
