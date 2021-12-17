Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025: The Usage of IoT with Cold Chain Driving the Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopharma cold chain packaging market is poised to grow by $1.85 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period. The report on the biopharma cold chain packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector and the increasing number of new drugs approved by the FDA.

The biopharma cold chain packaging market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the use of IoT with cold chain as one of the prime reasons driving the biopharma cold chain packaging market growth during the next few years.

The biopharma cold chain packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • plastic packaging
  • metal packaging
  • glass packaging

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

The report on biopharma cold chain packaging market covers the following areas:

  • Biopharma cold chain packaging market sizing
  • Biopharma cold chain packaging market forecast
  • Biopharma cold chain packaging market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Plastic packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metal packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Glass packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Creopack
  • DGP Intelsius Ltd.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
  • Peli BioThermal Ltd.
  • Sealed Air Corp.
  • Sofrigam
  • Softbox Systems Ltd.
  • Sonoco Products Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygsj7v

