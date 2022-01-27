Global Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 6.6%

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), by Service (Contract Manufacturing, Contract Research), by Product, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size is expected to reach USD 54.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6%

Post-pandemic the market is being driven by the growing interest of conventional drug developers in the biological therapeutics. At present, outsourcing has become a cost-saving strategy for small- to medium-sized biomanufacturers, as it helps in eliminating the need for establishing costly specialized facilities or hiring and training personnel. The post-pandemic recovery has started owing to positive pipeline developments across modalities.



For instance, Lonza and Moderna announced a ten-year collaboration for the commercial manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. Such developments compensated for minor delays in clinical trials that occurred during the first half of 2020. The contract manufacturing organization segment is projected to unlock lucrative growth opportunities over the foreseeable future.

The decline in R&D productivity and increased development costs have resulted in high pressure on biopharmaceutical manufacturers pertaining to short-term earnings and profit margins. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for the CMOs & CROs to accelerate their business operations.



The robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors that has created opportunities for the growth of CMOs. Venture capital funds are considered more reliable than public equity. An increase in the availability of venture funds for life sciences is expected to bolster the growth of CMOs.

However, these CMOs & CROs are expected to face competition from in-house departments of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Several big pharma companies like Novartis announced to maintain and expand their biomanufacturing processes in-house over the coming years.



Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Report Highlights

Non-mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Innovative strategies are being implemented to identify and explore the potential of various microbes

This can be attributed to increasing investments in research programs for the development of novel therapeutics

The market in North America is recognized as a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations, thereby resulting in a large share of 33.97%

Moreover, the presence of several service providers and a higher concentration & number of biopharmaceutical firms in the region supports the market growth

The key players are involved in establishing mutually beneficial alliances with other emerging CMOs to scale up their production capabilities

Industry Outlook: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Trend Analysis

Source trend

Service trend

Product trend

Regional trend

Market driver analysis

Rising investment by CMOs for capacity expansion

Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increased demand for the biopharmaceuticals

Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline

Cost and time saving benefits offered by contract services

Market restraint analysis

Limited outsourcing amongst well-stablished biopharmaceutical manufacturer

Key Opportunity Analysis

Rising funds in biopharmaceutical industry

Mergers & acquisition for facility expansion

Growing demand for protein therapeutics

Industry Analysis-Porter's

Supplier Power: Substantial number of suppliers for bioprocessing equipment contributes to the low supplier power

Buyer Power: Fragmented nature of biopharmaceutical industry has led to moderate bargaining power of buyers

Substitution Threat: High due to presence of several big pharma companies

New Entrants Threat: Presence of established players coupled with need of adequate capacity results in moderate threat of new entrants

Competitive Rivalry: High due to fragmented nature of market

Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO-SWOT Analysis, By PEST



Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Company Share Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Strategy Framework

Company Categorization

New Entrants

Mature Players & Leaders

Trends In Biopharmaceutical Industry

R&D Landscape Of Biopharmaceuticals

Customer Relationship Management In Contract Manufacturing

Selection process of CMO

Operations and quality oversight of CMOs

Companies Mentioned

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

LONZA

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

JRS PHARMA

BIOMEVA GmbH

ProBioGen

UJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Samsung BioLogics

Patheon

CMC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

ICON plc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

LabCorp

Parexel International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences

