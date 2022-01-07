Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Function, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Research Report by Product, by Function, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market size was estimated at USD 188.70 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 227.78 million in 2021, at a CAGR 21.04% to reach USD 593.66 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, including ABITEC Corporation, Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Colorcon, Inc., DFE Pharma, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., IMCD, Innophos Holdings Inc.,, J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG, JRS PHARMA, Meggle AG, Merck KGaA, Merck Millipore, Pharmonix Biological Pvt. Ltd, Roquette Freres, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., SPI Pharma, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Wacker Chemie AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising demand over better functionality and cutting-edge drug formulations

5.2.2. Rise in the need for large molecule development

5.2.3. Increasing development of Biosimilars

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High price of market product

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Outsourcing of biologics manufacturing to emerge as a major trend

5.4.2. Substantial rise in need of functional excipients in recent years

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Formulation challenges for biopharmaceuticals development



6. Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carbohydrates

6.2.1. Dextrose

6.2.2. Starch

6.2.3. Sucrose

6.3. Polyols

6.3.1. Mannitol

6.3.2. Sorbitol

6.4. Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

6.4.1. Esters

6.4.2. Triglycerides

6.5. Specialty Excipients



7. Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Function

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Binders

7.3. Coatings

7.4. Disintegrants

7.5. Lubricants & glidants

7.6. Pharmaceutical Fillers

7.7. Preservatives



8. Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Advanced Delivery System

8.3. Oral

8.4. Parenteral

8.5. Topical



9. Americas Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABITEC Corporation

13.2. Ashland Inc.

13.3. Associated British Foods PLC

13.4. BASF SE

13.5. Clariant AG

13.6. Colorcon, Inc.

13.7. DFE Pharma

13.8. Dow Chemical Company

13.9. Evonik Industries AG

13.10. Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

13.11. IMCD

13.12. Innophos Holdings Inc.,

13.13. J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

13.14. JRS PHARMA

13.15. Meggle AG

13.16. Merck KGaA

13.17. Merck Millipore

13.18. Pharmonix Biological Pvt. Ltd

13.19. Roquette Freres

13.20. Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

13.21. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

13.22. SPI Pharma

13.23. The Lubrizol Corporation

13.24. Wacker Chemie AG



14. Appendix

