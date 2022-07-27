Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Increasing R&D Investments & Strong Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals in Developing Economies

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Market by Product and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biopharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 345.84 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 974.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022-2030.

Surging incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and diabetes, among others is one of the key factors driving the demand for biopharmaceuticals. Also, rapid changes in societal behaviour coupled with growth in aging population are resulting into a surge in chronic diseases.

Moreover, growing middle class population and rapid urbanization, leads to people adopting a more sedentary lifestyle. This results in higher obesity rates and diseases such as diabetes and CVDs upward.

For instance, around 17.9 million people die every year globally due to cardiovascular diseases, followed by cancer at 9.3 million and respiratory diseases at 4.1 million. In addition to this, rising cancer prevalence in developing economies of Asia Pacific coupled with high consumption of alcohol & tobacco bolsters the industry growth during the review period.



Moreover, high R&D investments plays a critical role in the growth of biopharmaceutical industry. Increasing number of epidemics, changing disease rate, less immunity, and poor efficacy of some drugs creates a robust demand for product innovation, thus R&D helps in creating ample opportunities to the market players.



However, high cost associated with biopharmaceutical drug production is one of the key factors hampering the market growth during the review period. Biopharmaceutical drugs are complex mixtures that comprises of whole cells or derivatives from human, plant, animal, or micro-organism sources, and thus results in expensive manufacturing process of biologics.



Geographical Analysis

North America holds the lion share of biopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as strong intellectual property system that encourages innovation through data & patent protection, large presence of scientific research base supported by academic organizations and government research funding, and venture capital investments in start-up biopharmaceutical companies.

It has one of the most supportive domestic environments for the production & commercialization of pharmaceuticals with minimal market barriers. Also, presence of major key players such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck, among others, boosts the market growth in this region.



The Asia Pacific market is likely to register a fastest CAGR in the biopharmaceuticals industry on account of increasing prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, and obesity. In addition to this, rising spending on R&D activities to develop innovate biopharmaceutical products, particularly in China, India, and Japan further augment the regional market growth during the assessment period.



Competitive Landscape

Market players are adopting various strategies such as agreement, joint venture, and product innovations across various regions to maintain their dominance in the biopharmaceuticals market.

For instance, in March 2021, Abbott announced that its team of scientists from Abbott, Johns Hopkins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, University of Missouri have found that the prevalence of HIV elite controllers was 2.7- 4.3% in population from democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The biopharmaceuticals market comprising of various market players such as

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Safoni

AstraZeneca

Moderna

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Across the Globe

Strong Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals in Developing Economies

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Drug Development and the Threat of Failure

Opportunities

Increasing R&D Investments

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Biopharmaceuticals Market- By Product

Monoclonal antibody

Interferon

Insulin

Growth and coagulation factor

Erythropoietin

Vaccine

Hormone

Others

Biopharmaceuticals Market- By Application

Oncology

Blood disorder

Metabolic disease

Infectious disease

Cardiovascular disease

Neurological disease

Immunology

Others

Biopharmaceuticals Market- By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

