Global Bioreactors Market 2018-2025: Increased Acceptance of Single-Use Bioreactors, Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry & Increasing Investments In R&D and Other Activities

The "Bioreactors Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Class, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 4,453.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,760.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the bioreactors market is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in R&D and other activities. Moreover, the rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is also expected to drive the growth of bioreactors market. However, availability of alternative techniques for bioreactors and stringent regulatory framework is expected to obstruct the growth of bioreactors market.

On the other hand, rapid use of single use bioreactors are expected to be trending in the manufacturing companies and research institutes in the market. The single-use bioreactors are helpful in providing next-generation cell- and gene-therapies and continuous bioprocessing. The betterments and improvements in cell-culture processes have developed higher titers and cell densities, which have facilitated the adoption of single-use bioreactors through reductions in needed reactor volumes. Single-use bioreactors reduce the risks of contamination from the other products and decrease production turnaround times.

Moreover, reduction in validation time shortens time which is a tremendous value for the advanced development of the bio products. The S.U.B. combines elements of stirred-tank systems with the efficiencies in cleanup and validation found in single-use processing, and supports scale-up needs and optimal cell growth, viability, and general metabolism.

Global bioreactors market, based on the product class was segmented into benchtop (Up To15l), pilot scale (15 - 1000L) and industrial scale (>1000L). In 2017, the industrial scale segment held the largest share of the market, by product class. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use and its increasing use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the pilot scale segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global bioreactors market, based on application was segmented into microbial application and cell culture. In 2017, microbial application segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as microbial cultures are being used on a large scale for research purposes as well as industrial applications. Growth in the number of biotechnology companies and rise in research funding offered by government bodies are considered to be the factors driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for bioreactors included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), National Research Foundation (NRF), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Bioreactors Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Bioreactors Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Bioreactors Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Acceptance of Single-Use Bioreactors

4.1.2 Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Investments In R&D and Other Activities

4.1.4 Technological Advancements In Bioreactors

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.2.2 Availability of Alternative Techniques For Bioreactors

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 High Market Potential In Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Rising Demand of Personalized Medicine

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Ionic Liquids

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Bioreactors Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Bioreactors Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Bioreactors Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Merck Kgaa

5.3.2 Applikon Biotechnology Bv

5.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Global Bioreactors Market Analysis- by Product Class

6.1 Overview

6.2 Benchtop Bioreactors (Up To 15L) Market

6.3 Pilot Scale Bioreactors (15-1000L) Market

6.4 Industrial Scale Bioreactors (>1000L) Market

7. Global Bioreactors Market Analysis- by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Microbial Market

7.2.3 Multi-Use Bioreactors Market

7.2.4 Single-Use Bioreactors Market

7.3 Cell Culture Market

7.3.3 Multi-Use Bioreactors Market

7.3.4 Single-Use Bioreactors Market

8. North America Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

9. Europe Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10. Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

11. Middle East and Africa Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

12. South and Central America Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

13. Bioreactors Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies In the Bioreactors Market, 2015-2018

13.3 Organic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Expansions

13.3.3 Product Launches

13.3.4 Other Organic Growth Strategies

13.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Agreements

13.4.3 Acquisitions

13.4.4 Other Inorganic Growth Strategies

14. Bioreactors Market - Key Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eppendorf

Bioengineering AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Praj Industries

Sartorius AG

Danaher (Pall Corporation)

General Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5mr57/global?w=5





