Global Biosensors and Nanosensors Market Report 2018: Analysis of Chemical, Healthcare, and Environmental Applications 2017-2023

The "Biosensors and Nanosensors: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report covers the overall market for biosensor and nanosensor technologies, with market sizing and trend analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2018 as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2018 through 2023.

Specific segments are as follows:



Technology segments:

  • Biosensor and nanosensor technologies
  • Biosensors
  • Nanosensors

The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

  • Biological systems
  • Chemical systems
  • Other

The industry sector applications revenue covered are:

  • Chemical processing
  • Environment
  • Healthcare
  • Other

The Report Includes:

  • 22 tables
  • An overview of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Analyses of chemical, healthcare, and environmental applications of biosensors and nanosensors
  • Coverage of the competitive dynamics of the medical sensor market, including research and development capabilities and ecosystem influences
  • Comprehensive profiles of the major companies in the market, including A&D Medical, BL Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Instromedix, Omron, and Philips

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Features of Biosensors
  • Biological Component of Biosensors
  • Physical Components of Biosensors
  • Basic Characteristics of a Biosensor
  • Types of Biosensors
  • Biosensors for Specific Purposes
  • Recent Innovations in Biosensors
  • Touchless and Pseudo-touchless Biosensors
  • Wearable Biosensors
  • Nanosensors

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Biosensors
  • Nanosensors
  • Nanoparticles
  • Carbon Nanotubes
  • Graphene
  • Nanoribbons
  • Nanowires
  • Nanoceramics
  • Other Nanostructured Materials
  • Biosensor and Nanosensor Manufacturing
  • Micromachining
  • Etching
  • Laser Microfabrication
  • Nanopatterning

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Electrochemical Biosensors
  • MEMS Biosensors
  • Optoelectric Biosensors
  • Thermistor Biosensors
  • IoT-enabled Biosensors
  • Nanosensors
  • Nanochemical Sensors
  • Nanoforce Sensors
  • Nanobiosensors
  • Nanoradiation Sensors
  • Nanothermal Sensors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Biodefense
  • Healthcare
  • High Throughput Screening
  • Environment
  • Process Industries
  • Agriculture
  • Food Monitoring

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

  • Biomedical
  • Food Processing
  • Environmental Applications
  • Nanosensor Companies also Face Several Unique Challenges

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • Acon Laboratories
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Biosensors International
  • Biotest Medical Corp.
  • Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
  • Dexcom Inc.
  • F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
  • Honeywell International
  • Hummingbird Diagnostics Gmbh
  • I-Sens Inc.
  • Kionix Inc.
  • Lifescan Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Memsic Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Omron Industrial Automation
  • Optiscan Biomedical Corp.
  • Sensonor AS
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Silicon Designs Inc.
  • Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • Taidoc Technology
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Trividia Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r735qc/global_biosensors?w=5

