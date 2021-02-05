Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market Report 2020-2030: - Major Players are MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biosimilar interleukins market.



Major players in the biosimilar interleukins market are MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.



The global interleukins market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2019 to $1.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93.0%. The slow growth despite being launched in 2019 is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.81 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 53.64%.



The biosimilar interleukins market consists of sales of interleukin biosimilars generated by the establishments that manufacture interleukin biosimilars that are used to treat various autoimmune diseases. Interleukin is a substance derived from white blood cells that enhances infection activity and is used to fight certain types of cancer.



North America was the largest region in the interleukins market in 2019.



In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi's position as an emerging leader in the area of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.



The biosimilar interleukins market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17; IL-23; IL-1; IL-5; IL-6; others. It is also segmented by application into psoriasis; psoriatic arthritis; rheumatoid arthritis; asthma; inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; online pharmacies; retail pharmacies; clinics; research institutes.



The regulatory framework around the approval of interleukin biosimilars hampers the growth of the market. Biosimilars are manufactured with changes in the manufacturing process impacting the physicochemical and functional properties of a biologic drug and it is impractical to create an exact copy of the biologic drug. This compels the manufacturers to demonstrate biosimilarity between interleukin biosimilar and the biologic drug to prove that there are no clinically meaningful differences. This calls for extensive comparative analytical, nonclinical, and clinical assessments to get approval from the medical authorities, thereby, increasing the cost of the approval process and restraining the growth of the market.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biosimilar Interleukins Market Characteristics



3. Biosimilar Interleukins Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Biosimilar Interleukins Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

IL-17

IL-23

IL-1

IL-5

IL-6

Others

4.2. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Asthma

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Others

4.3. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Research Institutes

5. Biosimilar Interleukins Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

MabPharm

Gedeon Richter

Bio-Thera Solutions

Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlye15





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

