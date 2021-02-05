Global Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Market Report 2020-2030: Market is Expected to Decline by 5.57% Between 2019 and 2020 but Recover by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market are Pfizer, Biogen, Genentech, Novartis and Celltrion.



The global lymphocyte modulator market is expected to decline from $1.29 billion in 2019 to $1.21 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.57%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.67 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market consists of sales of immune regulating lymphocyte modulators by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture lymphocyte modulator biosimilars. Lymphocyte modulators are intended as an aid in the treatment for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and for regulating carotene intake in humans with a weak immune system. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



In July 2020, Cytocom, Inc., a US-based immunotherapy generating company, announced the acquisition with ImQuest Life Sciences, Inc. for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to support Cytocom's vision of strategic growth and strengthen internal drug development programs with new assets and secured revenue-generating operations, scientific resources, and tools and capacity. ImQuest Life Sciences is a US-based company with leading drug discovery and development. The company was founded in 2004.



The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market covered in the report is segmented by drug into campath-1h; natalizumab biosimilar; efalizumab - a1089-anti-CD11a biosimilar; anti-cd38 daratumumab biosimilar; anti-cs1 elotuzumab biosimilar and by disease into arthritis; diabetes; multiple myeloma; enterocolitis; multiple sclerosis; psoriasis; others.



The shortage of raw material for lymphocyte modulator drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market. Drug shortages are due to several factors including challenges for acquiring raw materials, manufacturing problems, regulatory issues, business decisions, and numerous disturbances within the supply chain. They adversely affect patient care by causing the replacement of safe and effective therapies with elective medicines, compromising or delaying medical procedures, or causing medication errors.



For instance, in January 2019, the American Society of Haematology, an association comprising of clinical scientists and physicians that provides care to patients in diverse settings, sent a letter to USFDA highlighting the issue of shortage of critical hematologic drugs such as etoposide and methotrexate, which have no alternatives. Mainly the drug etoposide, which is a chemotherapeutic drug, that is a crucial component in treatment regimens designed to be curative for life-threatening conditions including leukaemia and lymphomas. Due to the shortage, some patients have received less effective treatment. Thus, the raw material shortages cause delayed and compromised medical treatments and also results in limiting the growth of the market.



Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Immunotherapy has been gaining popularity in recent times because of its positive results in anti-cancer treatments. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) comprise of all lymphocytic cell populaces that have occupied the tumor tissue. TILs have been depicted in various solid tumors including breast cancer, and are emerging as a significant biomarker in predicting the efficacy and result of treatment.



Due to promising results, many companies have started launching TIL technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Lovance Biotherapeutics, a US-based start-up company, has licensed TALEN technology from Cellectis to develop gene-editing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat several cancer indications. Other companies investing in TIL technology are Optera Therapeutics Corp and TILT Biotherapeutics.



Immunotherapy combined with other cancer treatments is expected to drive the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulators market. The combination of immunotherapies or pairing of immunotherapies with other types of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation enhances the benefit associated with lymphocyte modulators.



