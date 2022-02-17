Global Biosimilar Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers.

Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development



Global Biosimilar Industry Drivers/Constraints:

Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future

Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars



Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population



There are some factors hampering the biosimilars market growth. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biosimilar market, along with forecasts at the global and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on molecule, indication and manufacturing type



Molecule insights:

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

On the basis of the molecule, the market has been segmented as Infliximab, Insulin Glargine, Epoetin Alfa, Etanercept, Filgrastim, Somatropin, Rituximab, Follitropin Alfa, etc. Currently, Infliximab dominates the market, holding the largest share



Indication Insights:

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Based on the indication, autoimmune diseases account for the majority of the total market share. Other major indications include oncology, diabetes, blood disorder, growth deficiency, female infertility, etc



Manufacturing Type Insights:

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Based on the type of manufacturing, the market is segregated into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. Amongst these, in-house manufacturing accounts for the majority of the market share



Regional Insights:

United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, India, South Korea and Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global biosimilar market has also been analysed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Merck & Co

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

This report provides a deep insight into the global biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global biosimilar market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global biosimilar market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global biosimilar market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biosimilar market?

5. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the molecule?

6. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the indication?

7. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the manufacturing type?

8. What are the key regions in the global biosimilar market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global biosimilar market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars

4.3 Biosimilars and Generics

4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products



5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?

5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs

5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs

5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers

5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients

5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets

5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies



6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing

6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs

6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs



7 Biosimilar Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Historical Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Market Breakup by Segment

7.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

7.6 Market Breakup by Indication

7.7 Market Breakup by Region

7.8 Market Forecast

7.9 Biosimilar Patent Landscape

7.9.1 Patent Landscape in the US

7.9.2 Patent Landscape in Europe

7.9.3 Patent Landscape in Japan

7.10 SWOT Analysis

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Strengths

7.10.3 Weaknesses

7.10.4 Opportunities

7.10.5 Threats

7.11 Value Chain Analysis

7.11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug

7.11.2 Research and Development

7.11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars

7.11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line

7.11.3 Product Development

7.11.3.1 Pre-Testing

7.11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)

7.11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III

7.11.4 Final Product Formulation

7.11.5 Marketing and Distribution

7.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.12.1 Overview

7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.12.4 Degree of Competition

7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.13 Price Analysis

7.13.1 Key Price Indicators

7.13.2 Price Trends

7.13.3 Margin Analysis



8 Market Breakup by Molecule

8.1 Infliximab

8.2 Insulin Glargine

8.3 Epoetin Alfa

8.4 Etanercept

8.5 Filgrastim

8.6 Somatropin

8.7 Rituximab

8.8 Follitropin Alfa



9 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

9.1 In-house Manufacturing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Contract Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Indication

10.1 Auto-Immune Diseases

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Blood Disorder

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Diabetes

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Oncology

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Growth Deficiency

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Female Infertility

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant

12.1 Manufacturing Process

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Raw Material Pictures

12.4 Land and Construction Requirements

12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

12.6 Machinery Pictures

12.7 Plant Layout

12.8 Packaging Requirements

12.9 Utility Requirements

12.10 Manpower Requirements



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Novartis

13.3.2 Pfizer

13.3.3 Teva

13.3.4 Celltrion

13.3.5 Merck & Co

13.3.6 Samsung Bioepis

13.3.7 Eli Lilly

13.3.8 Biocon

13.3.9 Amgen

13.3.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

13.3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

