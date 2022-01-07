Global Biosimilar Market Report 2021-2026: Market Shares, Capacities, Investments, and Mergers and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilar Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilar market size reached a value of almost USD 16646 million in the year 2020. The biosimilar market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of almost USD 48681 million by 2026.



A biosimilar is a biologic that is similar to a previously approved biologic drug (known as a reference product) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In terms of safety, purity, and potency, biosimilars are very comparable to the reference product, but clinically inactive components may differ significantly.

The FDA may require manufacturers to complete a clinical trial adequate to show safety, purity, or potency in one or more purposes. The reference product is licenced, and the biosimilar seeks licensure when approving biosimilars. It can only be produced when the patent on the reference product has expired.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes that supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs, especially for the high-priced patented drugs and the increasing demand for biosimilars for their cost-effectiveness.

The industry will also benefit from the expiration of patents on a number of biologic drugs and a number of blockbuster drugs that are still to lose patent protection in the forecast period, as this will increase future opportunities for biosimilar makers.



Regulatory approvals and other regulations favouring the adoption of biosimilars in different countries is also a major driving factor in the biosimilars market. Governments and third-party payers are implementing cost-cutting programmes to encourage biosimilars instead of branded biologics, which boosts the biosimilar market.

Another aspect driving market expansion is the growing geriatric population. The market is predicted to increase because of rising FDA approvals and increasing research and development activity by key manufacturers focused on oncology.

Global market growth is boosted by an expanding product pipeline and new product launches. With favourable government laws and flexible and ineffective regulations, several countries dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.



Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Novartis AG

AMGen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Biocon Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Europe

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Biosimilar Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Biosimilar Historical Market (2016-2020)

8.3 Global Biosimilar Market Forecast (2021-2026)

8.4 Global Biosimilar Market by Molecule

8.4.1 Infliximab

8.4.2 Insulin Glargine

8.4.3 Epoetin Alfa

8.4.4 Etanercept

8.4.5 Filgrastim

8.4.6 Somatropin

8.4.7 Rituximab

8.4.8 Follitropin Alfa

8.5 Global Biosimilar Market by Type of Manufacturing

8.5.1 In-house Manufacturing

8.5.2 Contract Manufacturing

8.6 Global Biosimilar Market by Indication

8.6.1 Auto-Immune Diseases

8.6.2 Blood Disorder

8.6.3 Diabetes

8.6.4 Oncology

8.6.5 Growth Deficiency

8.6.6 Female Infertility



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

9.2 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

9.3 Breakup by Country



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Biosimilar Patent Landscape

11.1 Patent Landscape in the US

11.2 Patent Landscape in Europe

11.3 Patent Landscape in Japan



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug

12.2 Research and Development

12.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars

12.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line

12.3 Product Development

12.3.1 Pre-Testing

12.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)

12.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III

12.4 Final Product Formulation

12.5 Marketing and Distribution



13 Price Analysis



14 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant

14.1 Manufacturing Process

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Raw Material Pictures

14.4 Land and Construction Requirements

14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

14.6 Machinery Pictures

14.7 Plant Layout

14.8 Packaging Requirements

14.9 Utility Requirements

14.10 Manpower Requirements



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles



16 Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0n0ql

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

