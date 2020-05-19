Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Report 2020, Featuring Amgen, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics, Celltrion and Novartis AG

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is poised to grow by $ 8.65 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. This report on the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the number of expiring patents of blockbuster mAbs. This study identifies the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs as one of the prime reason driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth during the next few years.



The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis include applications segments and geographical landscapes. The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market covers the following areas:

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market sizing

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market forecast

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market vendors that include Amgen Inc., BIOCAD, Biocon Ltd., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.. Also, the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Cancer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-cancer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

BIOCAD

Biocon Ltd.

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Celltrion Inc.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smgj61

