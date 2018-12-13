Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 55.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market to grow with a CAGR of 55.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Owing to their Cost Effectiveness

• Prevalence of Chronic Diseases among Geriatric Population

2) Restraints

• Unfavorable Government Regulations in Developed Economies

• High Cost Associated With Manufacturing Process

3) Opportunities

• Growing Collaboration among the Local Players



Segment Covered

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of application and drug class.



Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Application

• Diagnostic Applications

o MAbs in Biochemical Analysis

• Pregnancy

• Cancers

• Hormonal disorders

• Infectious diseases

o MAbs in Diagnostic Imaging

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

• Atherosclerosis

• Cancers

• Bacterial infections

• Therapeutic Applications

o MAbs as Direct Therapeutic Agents

o MAbs as Targeting Agents in Therapy

• Protein Purification

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Drug Class

• Rituximab

• Infliximab

• Abciximab

• Trastuzumab

• Adalimumab

• Bevacizumab



Company Profiles

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Reliance Life Sciences

• Allergan plc

• Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

• Biocon

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• BioXpress Therapeutics SA

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



