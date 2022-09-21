Global Biosimilars Market Report 2022: Key Players, Drivers, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilars Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biosimilars Market was valued at USD 16.48 Billion in the year 2021 with the Europe region leading the regional market share. One of the main factors driving this market is the expiration of patents of major pharmaceutical drugs and thus the opportunity to develop more biosimilar drugs.



Additionally, Biosimilars are priced significantly lower than their reference counterparts, with the increasing burden of health expenditure. Biosimilars provide relief to the healthcare infrastructure of several developing countries and are anticipated to impel market growth in the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the biosimilars market as countries within the region are providing opportunities to grow and sell medicines. The growing initiatives of the government and increasing investment in healthcare are providing rapid growth.



The FDA reported the shortage of drugs during COVID-19 due to a lack of API and disruptions in the supply chain market. The higher rate of competition in the biosimilar market led to the growth of biologics having long-term supplies. A longer time for approvals was occurring due to a delay in the inspection of the manufacturing facility. The delivery of products is also the major concern impacting the market of biosimilars apart from product manufacturing.



