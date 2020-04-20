Global Biosimilars Market Study 2020 - Key Players Investing in Creating a Biosimilar of Insulin; Promoting Competition Among Various Manufacturers

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilars Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilars market was worth $7.79 billion in 2019.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider biosimilars market, and compares it with other markets.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market.



Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biosimilars are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biosimilars, thus driving the biosimilars market.



The lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists limits the growth of the biosimilars market.



Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of familiarity with biosimilars reduces the likelihood of prescribing the drugs to patients which affects the demand for new biosimilars in the market. For instance, in 2018, according to the PwC's Health Research Institute, out of 442 clinicians surveyed 55% of clinicians were unfamiliar with biosimilars and 35% were reluctant to prescribe them due to concerns included safety of the follow-on biologic. Thus, the lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists restricts the growth of the biosimilars market.



Production of new insulin biosimilars is trending in the biosimilars market.



The key players operating in the biosimilars market are investing in creating a biosimilar of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. For instance, in 2019, Mylan, a U.S-based pharmaceutical company, in partnership with Biocon, an Indian based biopharmaceutical company launched biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee. Also, in 2019, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem based pharmaceutical company developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the biosimilars market are investing in the development of insulin biosimilar to gain profits.



In June 2018, Japan-based Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. acquired a 4.2% stake of Alvotech for US$ 50 million. The acquisition involves Alvotech to develop, manufacture and supply biosimilars and Fuji Pharma will sell the biosimilars in Japan. Alvotech is an Iceland-based biopharmaceutical company.



Major players in the market are Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and STADA Arzneimittel.



