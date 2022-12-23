Global Biosimulation Market Report 2022-2028: A $3+ Billion Market in 2021 - Focus on United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

Dec 23, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimulation Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Component (Software, Service), Application (Drug Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biosimulation Market was valued at USD 3011.50 Million in the year 2021. Biosimulation helps to increase probability of success in human clinical trials, the most expensive part of drug development.
Biosimulation helps to optimize dosing for different populations for enhanced safety and efficacy. New drugs can cause significant increases in retail spending because they are more expensive, in high demand, or both. Currently, In-Silico methods are outpacing various stages of drug discovery, particularly in biomedicine sciences.
Biosimulation drug discovery offers numerous opportunities for error elimination through computer simulation, which can improve drug performance and accuracy. In the forthcoming years, there will be more potential for the Biosimulation market to flourish due to the expanding applications and rising use of personalized medicine and biosimulation solutions for the development of paediatric drugs.
Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations.
The key software methods for developing a drug are structure-based drug design, molecular modelling, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction, and molecular dynamics.
New technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) are expanding the opportunities for drug discovery. Americas has the lucrative growth in the Biosimulation industry and the United States remains the country with the earliest launches accounting for 72 NASs launched in 2021.
Scope of the Report
- The report presents the analysis of the Biosimulation market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- The report analyses the Biosimulation Market by Value (USD Million).
- The report analyses the Biosimulation Market by Component (Software, Service).
- The report analyses the Biosimulation Market by Application (Drug Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical).
- The report analyses the Biosimulation Market by End-User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organization, Regulatory Authorities).
- The Global Biosimulation Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).
- The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Component, Application and End-User.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
Competitive Landscape
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Certara, Inc.
- Simulations Plus, Inc.
- Schrodinger, Inc.
- Dassault SystEmes
- Physiomics plc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Instem plc
- Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.
- Chemical Computing Group
- Optibrium
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Biosimulation Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Research and Development
5.2 Leading Developers and Providers
5.3 Top Ten Pharma Companies
5.4 End Use Industry
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on the Biosimulation Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Growth
8.2 Global Healthcare Expenditure
8.3 Global Biopharma R&D Spending
8.4 Medicines in Development
8.5 Global Software Industry
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Component
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies Component Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Global Biosimulation Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
11.2 Global Biosimulation Market: Dashboard
11.3 Global Biosimulation Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Million)
11.4 Global Biosimulation Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)
11.5 Global Biosimulation Market: Summary
12. Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Component
12.1 Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Component: Snapshot
12.2 Software
12.3 Service
13. Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application
13.1 Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot
13.2 Drug Discovery
13.3 Pre-Clinical
13.4 Clinical
14. Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-User
14.1 Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End-User: Snapshot
14.2 Academic & Government Research Institutes
14.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
14.4 Contract Research Organization
14.5 Regulatory Authorities
15. Global Biosimulation Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
