Global Biostimulants Market Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2019 Featuring Atlntica Agrcola, Eastman Chemical Co, Isagro, Italpollina, UPL, Valagro

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biostimulants Market (by Active Ingredients, Application & Crop Type): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostimulants market is expected to reach US$3.97 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 11.70%, for the duration of 2019-2023.



The factors, such as escalating production of crops, rising levels of global warming, surging corporate investments on agriculture, increasing disposable income, expansion of catering industries across the world and growing awareness about biostimulants amongst farmers, are likely to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the complex understanding of the effects of biostimulants, high production cost of biostimulants and regulatory work. A few notable trends include accelerating demand for organic food products, increasing government share of agricultural expenditures and increasing atmospheric concentration of methane.



The global biostimulants market has two major segments, based on the active ingredients - acid based ingredients and extracts based ingredients. The market is highly dominated by acid based biostimulants due to the increasing results of acid ingredients on the productivity of plants and crops. While extract based biostimulants, such as seaweeds, are gradually emerging with considerable market demand.



The fastest growing region is Europe, due to the massive production as well as the application of biostimulants for the major horticulture crops. Apart from Europe, Asia Pacific is also witnessing increasing market demand for biostimulants, owing to the growing health consciousness among the population, which is demanding organically produced food products. Both the regions are playing a prominent role in the considerable expansion of the global biostimulants market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Biostimulants

1.2 Classification of Biostimulants

1.3 Advantages of Biostimulants

1.4 Application of Biostimulants



2. Global Agrochemical Market

2.1 Global Agrochemical Market by Value

2.2 Global Agrochemical Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Agrochemical Market by Product Type



3. Global Biostimulants Market

3.1 Global Biostimulants Market by Value

3.2 Global Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients

3.3.1 Global Acid-Based Ingredients Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Acid-Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Extract Based Ingredients Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Extract Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Active Ingredients Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Active Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Biostimulants Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Foliar Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Soil Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Seed Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type

3.5.1 Global Row Crops Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Fruits and Vegetables Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Biostimulants Market by Region



4. Regional Biostimulants Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Biostimulants Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biostimulants Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Biostimulants Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 North America Biostimulants Market Value by Region

4.3.4 The U.S. Biostimulants Market by Value

4.3.5 The U.S. Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 The U.S. Biostimulants Market Value by Active Ingredients

4.3.7 The U.S. Acid-Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 The U.S. Seaweed Extracts Market Forecast by Value

4.3.9 The U.S. Microbial Market Forecast by Value

4.3.10 North America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Volume

4.3.11 North America Biostimulants Market Volume by Application

4.3.12 North America Foliar Market Forecast by Volume

4.3.13 North America Soil Biostimulant Market Forecast by Volume

4.3.14 North America Seed Biostimulants Market Forecast by Volume

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Biostimulants Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

4.5 ROW (Rest of World)

4.5.1 ROW Biostimulants Market by Value

4.5.2 ROW Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Production of Crops

5.1.2 Rising Levels of Global Warming

5.1.3 Surging Corporate Investment on Agriculture

5.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.5 Expansion of Catering Industries across the World

5.1.6 Growing Awareness about Biostimulants amongst Farmers

5.2 Key Trends and Development

5.2.1 Accelerating Demand for Organic Food Products

5.2.2 Increasing Government Share of Agricultural Expenditure

5.2.3 Increasing Atmospheric Concentration of Methane

5.2.4 Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

5.2.5 Need to Improve Sustainable Agriculture

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 The complex Understanding of the Effects of Biostimulants

5.3.2 High Production Cost of Biostimulants

5.3.3 Regulatory Framework



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Biostimulants Product Portfolio Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Revenue and Market Capital Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Eastman Chemical Company

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Isagro

7.3 UPL

7.4 Valagro SPA

7.5 Italpollina S.P.A.

7.6 Atlntica Agrcola



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j569yb



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

