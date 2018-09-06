Global Biosurfactants Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.13% - Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques Gaining Momentum
The "Global Biosurfactants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosurfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Biosurfactants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing global industrial waste. The continuous increase in industrial waste globally drives the increased production of biosurfactants. This is because industrial waste acts as a source of raw materials for the manufacture of biosurfactants; it is identified as a renewable feedstock.
One trend in the market is development of cost-effective production techniques. Increased production cost and production complexity associated with biosurfactants present challenges for the growth of the global biosurfactants market. Although this market is fragmented with multiple international and local vendors, it is difficult for them to leverage and update their technologies to produce organic surfactants.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of biosurfactants. Biosurfactants are expensive compared to the synthetic counterparts owing to their increased cost of production, storage, and maintenance. Even though biosurfactants are manufactured from industrial waste materials and oleochemicals, the cost of extraction and the extraction complexity further result in the increased cost of extraction and the extraction complexity further result in the increased cost of the product.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Croda International
- Ecover
- Evonik Industries
- PPG
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Detergents
- Cosmetics
- Industrial cleaners
- Food processing
- Oilfield chemicals
- Agriculture
- Textile
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
