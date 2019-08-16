Global Biotech Flavors Market to 2025: Vanilla & Vanillin will Bring in Healthy Gains for the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biotech Flavors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biotech Flavors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$468.5 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 9.2%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Vanilla & Vanillin, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$471.8 Thousand by the year 2025, Vanilla & Vanillin will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Vanilla & Vanillin will reach a market size of US$27 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$123.1 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. ( USA )

& Fragrances, Inc. ( ) Givaudan SA ( Switzerland )

) International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. ( USA )

) Sensient Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Symrise AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Biotechnology's Growing Role in Enabling Flavors to Become Eco-Friendly and Healthier Propels the Global Biotech Flavors Market

Global Biotech Ingredients Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Ingredient for 2019 and 2025

Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of Growth in Biotech Flavors Market

at the Forefront of Growth in Biotech Flavors Market Competition

Global Biotech Flavors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biotech Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Demand for Healthy, Natural Foods Spur Growth in Biotech Flavors Market

Global Organic Foods Market: Annual Sales in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits of Biotech Foods and Biotech Flavors Augur Well for the Market

Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Demand for Processed Foods and Beverages Translates into Growth of Biotech Flavors Market

Biotechnology in Dairy Products: Significant Role in Improving Flavor and Texture

Use of Biotechnology in Fermented Dairy Products to Enhance Flavor Profile

Evolving Biotechnology Space Presents Considerable Advancements in Food Flavors

Bio Vanillin Market: Benefits from the Rising Demand for Healthy and Safe Ingredients

Biotech Flavors

Production Methods

Biotechnology and Food Processing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

