Global Biotechnology Kits Market Report 2022: Increase in Inherited Diseases Driving Demand and Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotechnology Kits Market by Kit Type, Technology, Parameter Tested, Microorganism, Purpose, End-user, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biotechnology kits market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include the increase in inherited diseases and technological advancements. Biotechnological kits have broad applications such as detecting genetic disorders and various chronic illnesses, and cell culture, which upsurges demand and drives the market growth.

Also, multiple advancements have been made to increase these kits' efficiency and produce new products, which is projected to propel the growth of the biotechnological kits market. The other factors supporting the market's growth are increasing technological advancements by leading companies, funding of research and development (R&D) projects by governments, and wide application of biotechnological kits in various fields such as pharmaceutical industries, food industries, and agriculture and bioinformatics.

Increasing Investments in Biotechnological Sector

Heavy investments in the biotechnological sector by the governments and leading biotech companies are expected to boost the growth of the biotechnology kits market globally. With the increasing investments, biotechnological kits are upgrded and made more efficient. Also, the biotech and pharmaceutical companies' expansion is anticipated to significantly increase the biotechnological kits market's growth. Governments have taken initiatives such as the research and developments (R&D) projects which are being funded to build effective and efficient kits which are going to fuel the growth of the market.

Increase in Inherited Diseases

Nowadays, people are suffering from various genetic disorders, which has propelled the adoption of molecular diagnostics. Key processes of molecular diagnostics such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and epigenetics need molecular biotechnological kits. The rise in population has also increased the demand for biotechnological kits as people are suffering from various inherited and non-inherited diseases. Additionally, the occurrence of the COVID 19 pandemic has also impacted the growth of the biotechnological kits market. For example, during the outbreak of COVID-19, RT-PCRs were used to detect the viral RNAs in the patients, which resulted in using the purification kits. Also, numerous diagnosis tests were developed to detect COVID-19 and its variant, which augmented the growth of the market.

Increase in Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, immense growth and developments have been witnessed in the biotechnological kits market to make them more accurate, time-saving, and highly sensitive. An increase in technological advancements such as tissue engineering, fermentation, DNA sequencing, and recombinant technology is likely to bolster the growth of the market. Besides, the advancements, adoption and intersection of the technologies are expected to witness the lucrative growth of the biological kits market. Technological advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques (genome-wide sequencing, droplet digital PCR, and NGS), biotechnological field, cell culture, and growing biomolecular applications are propelling the demand for biotechnological kits. Thus, in turn, the biotechnological kits market is predicted to grow exponentially in upcoming years. For instance, the launch of the SMART Digest Kit by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., especially aimed at biopharmaceutical applications and proteomic applications

Report Scope

In this report, global biotechnological kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Kit Type:

Purification Kits

Amplification Kits

Detection Kits

Isolation Kits

Others

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Technology:

LAMP Technology

PCR

Cell Culture

Sequencing

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Others

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Parameter Tested:

DNA

RNA

Enzymes

Proteins

Others

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Microorganism:

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Others

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Purpose:

On-Site

Laboratory

Biotechnology Kits Market, by End-user:

Healthcare

Food & Agriculture

Water & Wastewater

Industrial Processing

Others

Biotechnology Kits Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

& CIS South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biotechnology Kits Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



7. North America Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



8. Europe Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



10. South America Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Biotechnology Kits Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio , Inc

, Inc New England Biolabs UK Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n98vbj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets