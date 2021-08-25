Global Biotechnology Market (2020 to 2026) - by Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotechnology Market, By Application (Bio-Pharmaceuticals, Bio-IT, Bio- Industrial, Bio-Agriculture), By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biotechnology Market stood at USD627.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

The growth can be ascribed to the growing demand for biotechnology applications and products across various end-user industries including food, agriculture, healthcare, among others. Additionally, growing investments in the field of biotechnology as well as increasing demand for synthetic biology are further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for biotechnology products such as vaccines, diagnostic tests, drugs, among others; thereby positively impacting the market growth. Besides, technological advancements and adoption & intersection of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, among others in the field of biotechnology is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth over the next few years.

The Global Biotechnology Market can be segmented based on application, end-user, region and company. Based on application, the market can be categorized into bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-IT, bio-industrial and bio-agriculture. The bio-pharmaceuticals application segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 with an overall market share of around 34.43%. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different chronic and infectious diseases which require novel drugs for treatment. Furthermore, growing focus on the development of regenerative medicine coupled with increasing pharmaceutical expenditure across globe is further expected to support the segmental growth.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of high healthcare and R&D expenditure. Additionally, growing awareness and adoption pertaining to biotechnology and its applications and use in the region is further expected to boost the market growth. Also, the presence of major market players in the region is expected to further support the market growth. The companies operating in the region are launching advanced solutions to cater to the needs of the biotechnology industry.

Major companies operating in the Global Biotechnology Market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen, Inc., CSL Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Allergan, Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen Inc., Genmab A/S, Biocon Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., among others. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, new technology developments and investing in small start-up-companies in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in September 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. completed the acquisition of Inflazome. Inflazome is an Irish biotechnology company which is involved in the development of inflammasome inhibitors. With this acquisition all the products of Inflazome will be added to the product portfolio of Roche. Also, in February 2021, Biogen Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) that is used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. This approval will help the company expand its portfolio for multiple sclerosis treatments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Biotechnology Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Biotechnology Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Biotechnology Market based on application, end-user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Biotechnology Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Biotechnology Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Biotechnology Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Biotechnology Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Biotechnology Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biotechnology Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Biotechnology Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Bio-Pharmaceuticals, Bio-IT, Bio- Industrial, Bio-Agriculture)

5.2.2. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes & Laboratories, Academic Institutions, Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2020)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Biotechnology Market Outlook



7. Europe Biotechnology Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Market Outlook

9. South America Biotechnology Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Biotechnology Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Novo Nordisk A/S

13.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.3. Amgen, Inc.

13.4. CSL Limited

13.5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

13.6. Celgene Corporation

13.7. Allergan, Inc.

13.8. Biogen Inc.

13.9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.11. Seagen Inc.

13.12. Genmab A/S

13.13. Biocon Limited

13.14. Johnson & Johnson

13.15. Pfizer Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p69ekq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

